Updated February 6th, 2024 at 05:54 IST

BJP Much Stronger Than Congress in South: JP Nadda

jp nadda
BJP President JP Nadda | Image:@BJP4India
New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda, speaking at a recent media event, said the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is much stronger than the old Congress in the South.

Nadda added that in South India, BJP has 28 members in Lok Sabha, while Congress has 27. While in Rajya Sabha, BJP has 8 members, and Congress has 7.

Further Nadda, during the media event, spoke on various topics, including the Ram Temple, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and political alliances. Nadda was also glad that senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani had been awarded the Bharat Ratna, which recognized his significant contributions to the country. While reviewing the achievement of the BJP's Ram Mandir effort, Nadda expressed his satisfaction at the temple's consecration in Ayodhya and reflected on the Ram Temple movement's early days. He also stressed the temple's significance for the nation's identity and pride. Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, Nadda said that the Uttarakhand state government has passed a cabinet resolution and intends to implement it soon.

Nadda also hinted at the possibility of the UCC becoming part of the party's agenda in the future. In terms of political alliances, Nadda highlighted the BJP's strategy of forming alliances with smaller parties in different states, adding about the importance of shared goals over opportunistic partnerships. Addressing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nadda hinted at the inclusion of new faces, particularly from the youth, in the party's lineup. He stressed the need for fresh leadership while acknowledging the valuable contributions of veteran leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:40 IST

