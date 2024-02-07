The senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jammu and Kashmir has been called to Delhi for four days starting February 16 | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Jammu: The senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jammu and Kashmir has been called to Delhi for four days starting February 16. The leadership including BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, National Secretary Narinder Singh has been called to New Delhi. J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh will also be present for the meet.

BJP functionary informed Republic that senior leadership has been called to New Delhi and they will be in the National Capital from 16-19 February, where three meetings are scheduled to take place in four days. On 16 February, BJP National Executive meeting will take place while on 17 and 18 February, National Council meeting will take place where top central leadership of the saffron party will take part. On 19 February, a meeting of BJP on J&K affairs will take place in New Delhi; it is however not clear who will be heading the meeting.

Advertisement

Resolution on Article 370 and Ram Temple to be Passed

BJP is also likely to pass two resolutions on its core agendas that party has fulfilled during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Mod i- the resolutions hailing PM Modi for abrogation of Article 370 and building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya - are expected be passed during two day-long National Council meeting in New Delhi on 17 and 18 February.

Advertisement

National Council to Witness Mega Participation Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The National Council meeting of BJP is expected to witness massive participation in New Delhi. Over 250 functionaries will take part in the meeting from Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This set of meetings are expected to last major events of BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In the two-day-long event, BJP state office bearers, core committee members, Discipline Committee, Finance Committee, and Election Committee members, former State presidents, Lok Sabha cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha coordinators, and Lok Sabha conveners are slated to meet. National spokespersons, State/UT chief spokespersons, State Media Coordinators, Social Media Coordinators, and IT Coordinators will also take part in the meet.