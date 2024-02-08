English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Boycott Ram Mandir Inauguration Call Triggers Rift In Congress

Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: As preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are underway, political tensions have escalated surrounding the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Congress party, although initially invited to participate, officially refused to be part of the function on Wednesday, categorising it as a “BJP and RSS event.” Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a Congress leader, expressed his disappointment over the decision, reflecting a division within the Congress regarding the temple inauguration.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressed his sadness, emphasizing that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, and considering the Ram Mandir as solely belonging to the BJP is unfortunate and incorrect. 

He criticized the perception that the temple is associated only with the RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Krishnam pointed out that Congress is not an anti-Hindu or anti-Ram party, attributing the decision to a few individuals within the party.

Congress Leader Sad Over Top Brass Not Accepting the Invitation 

In a heartfelt statement, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Congress is that party which follows the path of Mahatma Gandhi. Congress is that party whose leader Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation stone of this Ram temple and opened the locks of this temple.”

“It is very sad and painful not to accept the invitation of Lord Shri Ram Temple,” he added. 

Congress Denies Ram Temple Inauguration Invitation 

The Congress party, through an official statement, not only declined participation in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony but also raised questions about the inauguration of the half-completed temple, labeling it as a program of the BJP and RSS. 

The statement asserted that while Lord Ram is worshipped across the country and religion is a personal matter, “the BJP has transformed the temple into a political project.”

The decision by Congress has stirred emotions within the party, with Acharya Pramod Krishnam expressing his belief that this choice has broken the hearts of numerous Congress workers who hold faith in Lord Ram. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

