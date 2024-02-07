Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:39 IST
BREAKING: AAP and Congress Talks on Punjab Seat-Sharing on Hold, INDI Alliance in Trouble
The seat-sharing talks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the state of Punjab have been put on hold.
Shweta Parande
- Elections
- 1 min read
The seat-sharing talks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the state of Punjab have been put on hold. | Image:PTI
Advertisement
The seat-sharing talks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the state of Punjab have been put on hold. The talks hit a roadblock in Punjab, as AAP and Congress aim to focus on Delhi 4-3 formula.
The INDI Alliance is in trouble in Punjab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.