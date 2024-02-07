The seat-sharing talks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the state of Punjab have been put on hold. | Image: PTI

The seat-sharing talks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the state of Punjab have been put on hold. The talks hit a roadblock in Punjab, as AAP and Congress aim to focus on Delhi 4-3 formula.

The INDI Alliance is in trouble in Punjab.

