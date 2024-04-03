Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has fielded Nandkishor Pundir from Ghaziabad, Imraan Bin Zafar from Kannauj , and Sarvar Malik from Lucknow. Check full list below.

BSP's Third List Of Candidates

Ghaziabad: Nandkishor Pundir

Aligarh: Hitendra Kumar/ Bunty Upadhyay

Mathura: Suresh Singh (Parivartit)

Mainpuri: Gulshan Dev Shakya

Khiri: Anshay Kalra Roackyji

Unnao: Ashok Kumar Pandey

Mohanlalganj (Sc): Rajesh Kumar/ Manoj Pradhan

Lucknow: Sarvar Malik

Kannauj: Imraan Bin Zafar

Kaushambi (Sc): Shubh Narayan

Lalganj (Sc): Indu Chaudhary

Mirzapur: Indu Tripathi

BSP Fighting Alone

BSP supremo Mayawati had made it clear that her party has decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this month, in a series of posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mayawati had also warned the media against ''spreading rumours'' and the risk of losing its "credibility". "BSP is preparing to contest the next LS elections on its own and any speculation about alliance or third front is nothing but fake news...media should not risk losing its credibility by spreading such rumours,'' the BSP supremo said.