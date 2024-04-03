Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 18:18 IST
BREAKING: BSP Releases Third List of 12 Candidates. Check Constituency-wise Names
BSP has fielded Nandkishor Pundir from Ghaziabad, Imraan Bin Zafar from Kannauj.
New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has fielded Nandkishor Pundir from Ghaziabad, Imraan Bin Zafar from Kannauj , and Sarvar Malik from Lucknow. Check full list below.
BSP's Third List Of Candidates
- Ghaziabad: Nandkishor Pundir
- Aligarh: Hitendra Kumar/ Bunty Upadhyay
- Mathura: Suresh Singh (Parivartit)
- Mainpuri: Gulshan Dev Shakya
- Khiri: Anshay Kalra Roackyji
- Unnao: Ashok Kumar Pandey
- Mohanlalganj (Sc): Rajesh Kumar/ Manoj Pradhan
- Lucknow: Sarvar Malik
- Kannauj: Imraan Bin Zafar
- Kaushambi (Sc): Shubh Narayan
- Lalganj (Sc): Indu Chaudhary
- Mirzapur: Indu Tripathi
BSP Fighting Alone
BSP supremo Mayawati had made it clear that her party has decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this month, in a series of posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mayawati had also warned the media against ''spreading rumours'' and the risk of losing its "credibility". "BSP is preparing to contest the next LS elections on its own and any speculation about alliance or third front is nothing but fake news...media should not risk losing its credibility by spreading such rumours,'' the BSP supremo said.
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 18:11 IST
