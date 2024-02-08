Advertisement

The Congress party, in a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance over the last decade, has asserted that the nation has witnessed "grave injustices in every field" during this period. Party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' aimed at advocating for economic, social, and political justice in the country.

Details of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to commence the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on January 14 from Imphal, covering a staggering 6,713 km across 15 states, spanning 110 districts in a 66-day journey. The culmination of this yatra is scheduled to take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, emphasizing its significance in the quest for justice.

Congress Allegations

Addressing the media, Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal highlighted that the past ten years under BJP rule have been marked by a pervasive sense of "injustice." Afzal asserted that the BJP government, during this period, has actively attempted to "destroy democracy and the Constitution" in the country.

Political Pressure Tactics

In response to questions regarding the Enforcement Directorate's summoning of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Afzal insinuated that such actions were part of pressure tactics on opposition leaders ahead of the general elections, leaving no room for doubt about his stance.

