Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Congress and INDI to 'Throw Out' Reservation Cap if Victorious in LS Polls, Claims Rahul Gandhi

During the rally, Gandhi made claims that Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes (OBCs) were treated as ‘bonded labourers’, with inadequate representation.

Gandhi congratulated new Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren after accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilise the JMM-Congress-RJD government
Rahul Gandhi congratulated new Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren after accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilise the JMM-Congress-RJD government. | Image: PTI/File
Ranchi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged on Monday, in a political rally, a nationwide caste census and the elimination of the 50 percent cap on reservations if the India coalition secures victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, according to initial reports.

Gandhi congratulated new Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren after accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilise the JMM-Congress-RJD government due to the Chief Minister's tribal background.

Gandhi said, "I want to congratulate all alliance MLAs, (Champai) Soren ji, as they stopped the BJP-RSS conspiracy and protected the government of the poor," Gandhi said at a rally at the Shaheed Maidan here.”

Is Caste Census the Answer to India’s Biggest Question? RAGA Claims So

During the rally at Shaheed Maidan, Gandhi made claims that Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes (OBCs) were treated as ‘bonded labourers’, with inadequate representation in major institutions including hospitals, schools, colleges, and courts.

"This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country," the Wayanad MP added.

The Congress MP went on to realise that certain limitations exist for providing more than 50 percent of reservations. Gandhi then went on in his customary tone to make another pledge that if the INDI bloc comes to power, they will ‘throw out’ the reservation cap. Following the new promise, the Congress leader said, There will be no reduction in the reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue—social and economic injustice." 

Also going on with his incessant rant on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi claimed that while Modi had initially identified as an OBC, he later dismissed the need for a caste census, stating that there are only two castes: the rich and the poor.

"When the time comes to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes, and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," the Congress MP said in his statement.

Turning his attention to the recent trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, where the Champai Soren-led government was victorious, Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the government due to its ‘tribal leadership’. He alleged that the BJP has employed tactics like using probe agencies and financial power to undermine opposition-ruled states, attacking ‘democracy’ and the ‘constitution’.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

