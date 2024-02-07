English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Congress Boycotts High Tea Hosted by TN Governor on Republic Day

Other parties in the DMK led alliance including VCK, MDMK, MMK, CPI, CPI(M) also boycotted the tea party.

Varshini Ramu
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | Image:SVPNPA X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: The Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi on Wednesday hosted an annual high tea party at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on the Republic Day. Similarly, invites for this year’s reception, hosted by the Governor, were sent out to all the parties in the state of Tamil Nadu. The party was scheduled at 4:30pm on January 26. 

At this point, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) released at statement that the party would not be attending the high tea hosted by the Governor and would be boycotting it stating reasons such as the Governor’s involvement in the political affairs of the state is highly condemnable. 

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu state assembly floor leader of the TNCC, MLA Selvaperundhagai, stated that, “Right from the day RN Ravi took charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, his intentions have been to unnecessarily interfere in the political affairs of the state. His actions have triggered the political parties so badly that they are demanding the President of India to recall him. He often while addressing gatherings is trying to force feed the wrong history from the perspective of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Time is nearing when Governor RN Ravi will have to answer for all the controversial statements he had made so far. He must immediately study the real historical facts and stop behaving like he is the torch bearer of RSS and BJP in the state. This is why we are boycotting the tea party”. 

Similarly, following the TNCC, the other parties that are in the ruling DMK led alliance in the state of Tamil Nadu have also announced their boycott. The Communist parties including the CPI and the CPI(M) have announced that they would be boycotting the event. Later, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also made it clear that they would not attend the high tea due to the similar reasons. 

Advertisement

Following this, the other parties in the state including MDMK, MMK etc have also announced the boycott of the high tea hosted by Governor RN Ravi. 

Meanwhile, if we look at the past, the DMK and its alliance parties have mostly boycotted all the receptions hosted by the Raj Bhavan. In 2023, all the parties boycotted the tea party following the controversial speech that was made by Governor RN Ravi in the first assembly session of the year that started with his address where he purposefully omitted words such as ‘Tamil Nadu’, ‘peaceful state’, ‘Ambedkar’, ‘Periyar’ etc. which triggered the DMK and its alliance parties who boycotted the high tea party stating the reason. 

Advertisement

Similarly, when Governor RN Ravi invited all the parties for an evening reception on April 14, in 2023 to celebrate the Tamil New Year, all the parties declined it and boycotted the party stating that the Governor did not give assent to the bill banning the Online Rummy game. 

Therefore, as the tussle between the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi and the DMK led government of Tamil Nadu is still underway, all the parties in the alliance have boycotted his high tea reception on Republic Day this year as well. Well, all eyes at the DMK party as the ruling party is yet to take a call on its attendance for the same. 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World9 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos10 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement