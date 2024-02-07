Advertisement

Jammu: After Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, breaking ties with the Opposition INDI alliance and joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again, the opposition coalition seems to be in deep crisis. Speaking to Republic on the recent developments, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the Congress for the alleged fall of the INDI bloc.

“Congress' aspirations are behind the fall of the INDI bloc. The Congress cannot behave like a big brother all the time. Nitish's exit is a major setback for the INDI alliance,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Pointing out at the INDI alliance’s fall and hinting at the probable outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha results, Ghulam Nabi Azad further noted, “The alliance is breaking apart. Everyone knows who will come to power in the Centre now. We will contest elections on our own, without any alliance.”