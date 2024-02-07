Advertisement

Guwahati: A planned meeting of opposition parties in Assam was abruptly cancelled in Guwahati on Monday, with last-minute alterations, according to confirmed sources.

Meanwhile, the Congress election committee for the state proceeded with a meeting where they nearly concluded the three-member panels for each of the 14 constituencies. Despite the lack of consensus on seat-sharing within the United Opposition Forum of the State or the Birudhi Aikyamancha Asom, the Congress exhibited urgency by finalizing candidate panels. The party has projected three names for each of the 14 constituencies, with some having four names. The move underscores the Congress's eagerness, even in the absence of a finalized seat-sharing agreement, hinting at potential challenges within the opposition forum.

Speaking to the media, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora said that the Congress election committee of the State of which he is the chairman have finalized the panels and they are ready to be submitted to the Central Election Committee of the Congress headed by the president Mallikarjun Kharge. "We have a long deliberation before finalizing the panels. In some, there are three names, which is the basic norm, but in some, there are four names in the panel. The committee has further assigned me and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, who is the vice chairman of the committee to do further scrutiny and make all panels equal. So, where there are four names, one will be dropped and while doing so we will consider the opinion of block and district Congress," Bora said.

When asked why the panels are being forwarded without finalizing the seat sharing, he said that if the High Command will finalize the seat sharing and wherever required, Congress will vacate the seat for an alliance partner.

Meanwhile, Mira Borthakur, who is the president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress and has been eyeing for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat exerted confidence that the party will give her a ticket. "Guwahati is a tough seat and Congress has a strong organization from the grassroots. So, I'm hopeful that the party will not give up Guwahati to the alliance partners," Borthakur said.

There are reports that the Guwahati seat is being sought by many partners in the opposition forum including Aam Aadmi Party.

Amidst these developments, it is very clear that the seat-sharing arrangement within the Congress party and the opposition forum as well will not be a smooth one.