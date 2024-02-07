Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Rules Out Contesting Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh has announced that he won’t contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Digvijay Singh
Former MP CM Digvijay Singh | Image:PTI
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh has announced that he won’t contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Singh, who lost against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in 2019, ruled out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

Talking to media personnel in Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district, the Congress veteran said, "The question of contesting the elections does not arise because I am a member of Rajya Sabha and still have over two years of the tenure left."

Digvijay Singh had lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2019

Notably, Singh had contested from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.

Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat is the home turf of Singh who hails from the Raghogarh assembly segment (Guna district) which falls under the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency. He had represented Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and 1991.

He said the Congress party will decide the candidate for Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP holds 28 and the Congress one.

In the assembly elections held last year in MP, the Congress recorded a worst performance under Singh and another veteran Kamal Nath. 
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

