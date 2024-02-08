Congress President Kharge Gears Up for Lok Sabha Elections, Will Attend Party Meeting in Delhi

The purpose of the meeting is to allocate responsibilities to various units within the party, as stated by Kharge himself. | Image: X/@Shehzad_Ind

Advertisement

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday the convening of a crucial meeting on January 10.

The purpose of the meeting is to allocate responsibilities to various units within the party, as stated by Kharge himself.

Advertisement

Kharge Discloses Purpose of Meeting

Kharge, revealed his plans to travel to Delhi on Wednesday to lead the meeting. He highlighted the significance of assigning responsibilities to different units of the party for the efficient execution of their strategies in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters, Kharge mentioned that the party has already appointed over 500 observers across constituencies, including district-wise observers. He emphasized the importance of coordination and planning, stating that similar exercises have been undertaken in other states.

Kharge Takes a Swipe at PM Modi

While discussing diplomatic matters, Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of international relations, particularly the recent social media spat with the Maldives. Accusing Modi of taking things personally, Kharge stressed the need for India to maintain good relations with its neighbors.

Highlighting the historical context, Kharge mentioned that countries cannot change their neighbors, and while good relationships are crucial, he acknowledged that nations may face conflicts in certain situations. The Congress chief criticized Modi's approach, citing disparaging comments on past policies, including those of the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.