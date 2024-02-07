Kharge suffered a huge setback with his first electoral defeat in 2019, when he lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been projected as one of the top Prime Ministerial candidates of the INDI alliance by many of the alliance members, took a jibe at himself when asked at an event if he sees himself as the country’s Prime Minister one day.

Kharge's Big Loss in Kalaburagi

During an event at HKE College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Kharge was asked his thoughts on whether he could become the PM one day. The senior Congress leader said, “I couldn’t become an MP, how can I be a PM?” Kharge’s response prompted the gathered crowd to break into laughter.

Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara" (a leader without defeat), Kharge suffered a huge setback with his first electoral defeat in 2019, when he lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi by a margin of 95,452 votes.

Advertisement

INDI in Tatters

Kharge’s comment comes in the wake of the political turmoil that seems to have shaken the INDI alliance. Kharge’s remark casts a doubt on the fate of the opposition coalition, which seems to be crumbling amid seat-sharing talks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Kharge's Name Suggested as PM Candidate

At the fourth joint meeting of the INDI alliance parties, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee suggested the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the opposition bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate, suggesting that he could be the “Dalit” face, which was supported by Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.