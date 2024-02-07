Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Couldn’t Become MP, How Can I Become PM?: Mallikarjun Kharge’s Remark Casts Doubt on INDI’s Fate

Kharge suffered a huge setback with his first electoral defeat in 2019, when he lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi by a margin of 95,452 votes

Digital Desk
‘Kharge? I don’t even know his name': JD(U) MLA Disparages Cong Chief
Kharge suffered a huge setback with his first electoral defeat in 2019, when he lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been projected as one of the top Prime Ministerial candidates of the INDI alliance by many of the alliance members, took a jibe at himself when asked at an event if he sees himself as the country’s Prime Minister one day. 

 Kharge's Big Loss in Kalaburagi

During an event at HKE College in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Kharge was asked his thoughts on whether he could become the PM one day. The senior Congress leader said, “I couldn’t become an MP, how can I be a PM?” Kharge’s response prompted the gathered crowd to break into laughter. 

Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara" (a leader without defeat), Kharge suffered a huge setback with his first electoral defeat in 2019, when he lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi by a margin of 95,452 votes.

Advertisement

INDI in Tatters

Kharge’s comment comes in the wake of the political turmoil that seems to have shaken the INDI alliance. Kharge’s remark casts a doubt on the fate of the opposition coalition, which seems to be crumbling amid seat-sharing talks ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Kharge's Name Suggested as PM Candidate

At the fourth joint meeting of the INDI alliance parties, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee suggested the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the opposition bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate, suggesting that he could be the “Dalit” face, which was supported by Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Meta plans to label AI-generated images from OpenAI, Google, and others

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Kerala Suicide Attack: Kochi NIA Finds Accused Riyaz Aboobackar Guilty

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Toyota shares hit record high after earnings upgrade

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement