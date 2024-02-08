Advertisement

Bihar: In a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and RJD de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav, the CPI(ML)-Liberation expressed its desire to contest five out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. This announcement came during a delegation meeting on Wednesday evening, where three politburo members conveyed the party's intent.

A few months ago, the general secretary of CPI(ML)-L, Dipankar Bhattacharya, had met Yadav's father and RJD president Lalu Prasad. Following that meeting, Bhattacharya had expressed the party's interest in contesting seats in Saran, Gaya, and Shahabad divisions of Bihar, without specifying the exact number.

This development sheds light on the growing competition among the Mahagathbandhan members in Bihar, complicating the seat-sharing process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The ruling coalition comprises eight parties, including RJD, JD(U), Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI, and CPI(M), in descending order of their strength in the assembly.

While the JD(U) is adamant about not settling for less than its current strength of 16 seats in the Lok Sabha, the RJD aims to secure a number that surpasses JD(U)'s count. The CPI(ML)-L, despite having 12 members in the state assembly, insists on its potential, citing a successful performance in the 2020 assembly polls.

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh rejected rumors of a four-seat offer, deeming it disrespectful. The party, however, indicated flexibility from its 2019 count of nine seats, emphasizing the need for a respectable number.

The Mahagathbandhan faces internal challenges, as the CPI and CPI(M) also express their aspirations for Lok Sabha seats. The complexities arising from these competing claims have brought the coalition to a standstill, highlighting a lack of cohesiveness.

In response to the growing tension, the CPI(ML)-L advised JD(U) leaders to refrain from "unnecessary utterances on seat-sharing," urging a more unified approach within the coalition. As the seat-sharing negotiations unfold, the lack of consensus within the Mahagathbandhan becomes increasingly apparent.