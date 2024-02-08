Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

CPI(ML)-L Seeks 5 Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar

This announcement came during a delegation meeting on Wednesday evening, where three politburo members conveyed the party's intent.

Isha Bhandari
CPI(ML) Liberation seeks five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
CPI(ML) Liberation seeks five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar: In a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and RJD de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav, the CPI(ML)-Liberation expressed its desire to contest five out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. This announcement came during a delegation meeting on Wednesday evening, where three politburo members conveyed the party's intent.

A few months ago, the general secretary of CPI(ML)-L, Dipankar Bhattacharya, had met Yadav's father and RJD president Lalu Prasad. Following that meeting, Bhattacharya had expressed the party's interest in contesting seats in Saran, Gaya, and Shahabad divisions of Bihar, without specifying the exact number.

Advertisement

This development sheds light on the growing competition among the Mahagathbandhan members in Bihar, complicating the seat-sharing process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The ruling coalition comprises eight parties, including RJD, JD(U), Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI, and CPI(M), in descending order of their strength in the assembly.

While the JD(U) is adamant about not settling for less than its current strength of 16 seats in the Lok Sabha, the RJD aims to secure a number that surpasses JD(U)'s count. The CPI(ML)-L, despite having 12 members in the state assembly, insists on its potential, citing a successful performance in the 2020 assembly polls.

Advertisement

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh rejected rumors of a four-seat offer, deeming it disrespectful. The party, however, indicated flexibility from its 2019 count of nine seats, emphasizing the need for a respectable number.

The Mahagathbandhan faces internal challenges, as the CPI and CPI(M) also express their aspirations for Lok Sabha seats. The complexities arising from these competing claims have brought the coalition to a standstill, highlighting a lack of cohesiveness.

Advertisement

In response to the growing tension, the CPI(ML)-L advised JD(U) leaders to refrain from "unnecessary utterances on seat-sharing," urging a more unified approach within the coalition. As the seat-sharing negotiations unfold, the lack of consensus within the Mahagathbandhan becomes increasingly apparent.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement