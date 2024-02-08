Advertisement

Thoubal, Manipur: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, currently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has declared his decision to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. Ali, expressing gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi for standing by him during challenging times, underlined the yatra's aim to seek justice for marginalised and exploited sections of society.

“In that hour of distress, Rahul Gandhi ji was the first leader to express solidarity with me and stand by me and my family,” he asserted.

Ali, suspended by the BSP last month for perceived "anti-party" activities, has been critical of the BJP and its policies. Despite the BSP maintaining a distance from both the ruling alliance and the opposition bloc, Ali has actively aligned himself with opposition ranks. His decision to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra is framed as a response to the need for unity and justice against divisive forces.

In a post on social media, prior to his arrival in Manipur Ali announced his participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra upon arriving in Imphal. Upon his arrival Ali underlined that this (the Congress Yatra) underlined the importance of taking a stand against the exploitation of Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, and other marginalised and poor sections of society.

As Ali recounted a personal incident in Parliament where he faced derogatory remarks from a BJP MP, Ali stated that Rahul Gandhi, was the first leader to express solidarity with him during that distressing time, reinforcing his decision to join the yatra for justice.

The purpose of Rahul Gandhi's yatra,as per Ali, extends beyond seeking justice for the marginalised. The yatra aims to unite people against fear, hate, exploitation, and divisiveness. Ali sees his participation as a political and social duty, aligning with the overarching goal of the biggest drive for unity and justice.

The yatra itself is an extensive journey covering 6,713 km, primarily by buses, traversing 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 110 districts in 67 days. It is set to culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.