English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Danish Ali to Join Congress? Suspended BSP MP Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

MP Danish Ali has joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, asserting that Rahul was the leader who stood by him during his hour of distress.

Digital Desk
MP Danish Ali has joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur.
MP Danish Ali has joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. | Image:X @KDanishAli
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thoubal, Manipur: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, currently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has declared his decision to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. Ali, expressing gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi for standing by him during challenging times, underlined the yatra's aim to seek justice for marginalised and exploited sections of society.

“In that hour of distress, Rahul Gandhi ji was the first leader to express solidarity with me and stand by me and my family,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Ali, suspended by the BSP last month for perceived "anti-party" activities, has been critical of the BJP and its policies. Despite the BSP maintaining a distance from both the ruling alliance and the opposition bloc, Ali has actively aligned himself with opposition ranks. His decision to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra is framed as a response to the need for unity and justice against divisive forces.

In a post on social media, prior to his arrival in Manipur Ali announced his participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra upon arriving in Imphal. Upon his arrival Ali  underlined that this (the Congress Yatra) underlined the importance of taking a stand against the exploitation of Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, and other marginalised and poor sections of society. 

Advertisement

As Ali recounted a personal incident in Parliament where he faced derogatory remarks from a BJP MP, Ali stated that Rahul Gandhi, was the first leader to express solidarity with him during that distressing time, reinforcing his decision to join the yatra for justice.

The purpose of Rahul Gandhi's yatra,as per Ali, extends beyond seeking justice for the marginalised. The yatra aims to unite people against fear, hate, exploitation, and divisiveness. Ali sees his participation as a political and social duty, aligning with the overarching goal of the biggest drive for unity and justice.

Advertisement

The yatra itself is an extensive journey covering 6,713 km, primarily by buses, traversing 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 110 districts in 67 days. It is set to culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement