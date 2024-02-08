Kejriwal, who serves as the AAP's national convenor, will engage in meetings with party workers during his stay in Goa. | Image: kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a two-day visit to Goa on January 11, focusing on evaluating the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to party sources.

Kejriwal, who serves as the AAP's national convenor, will engage in meetings with party workers during his stay in Goa.

Visit Strategically Planned to Assess AAP’s Approach for Lok Sabha Polls

The visit is strategically planned to assess and strategize the party's approach for the Lok Sabha polls. In addition to evaluating preparations, Kejriwal aims to connect with party workers, understanding ground-level dynamics and concerns.

A party source stated, "The two-day Goa visit is for assessing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. He will also interact with party workers," highlighting the significance of grassroots engagement in the party's election strategy.

This visit follows Kejriwal's recent tour of Gujarat on January 7-8, where he conducted public meetings and met with Chaitar Vasava, a party leader currently in jail. During his Gujarat visit, Kejriwal announced Vasava as the AAP's candidate for the Bharuch constituency in the upcoming elections.