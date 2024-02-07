Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

'Dengue Malaria Kodh' (DMK): Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targets Stalin's Party, Says the End is Near

Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has targetted Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK this time, calling the party ‘Dengue Malaria Kodh (leprosy)’.

Shweta Parande
Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Udhayanidhi Stalin
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targets Stalin's DMK | Image:Acharya Pramod Krishnam X | Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is a leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) but often targets his own party, has made a south Indian political party his target this time.

In a recent post on X, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has taken a jibe at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu represents DMK in office.

The Acharya targetted MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK in a post in Hindi. Terming the DMK as “Dengue Malaria Kodh (DMK)”, Acharya has likened the Tamil Nadu based political party to the diseases of dengue, malaria and kodh (leprosy).

What did Acharya Pramod Krishnam say?

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said in Hindi on X, “तमिलनाडु में “अब” डेंगू (D) मलेरिया (M) कोढ़ (K) के ख़त्म होने का समय आ गया, जय-जय श्री राम.” It translates to: “In Tamil Nadu “Now” It’s Time Dengue (D) Malaria (M) Kodh (K) Ends, Jai Jai Shri Ram.”

The Congress leader posted the comment with a retweet of a video, which claims that over 1 lakh people were out on the roads of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, shouting the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and that the video should be watched by people who claim that Sanatan Dharma should be finished.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s on Sanatan Dharma

It is not sure if the video has been verified by the media outlet which has posted it. However, the video post and Acharya's remark is a clear indication of targeting MK Stalin. The Tamil Nadu CM’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, had earlier made comments on Sanatan Dharma that did not go down well with people.

Udhayanidhi had compared Sanatana Dharma to "dengue" and "malaria". Acharya Pramod Krishnam 'Dengue Malaria Kodh (DMK)' remark is a direct reply to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

