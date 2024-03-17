Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress redeemed a total of Rs 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, the DMK received Rs 656.5 crore, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming while the BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore with the maximum Rs 2,555 crore received in 2019-20, according to the fresh data on electoral bonds released by the Election Commission on Sunday. The EC today made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain. These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before 12 April 2019, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the key takeaways from the new data on Electoral Bonds that the EC made public today:

Trinamool Congress received Rs 1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after the BJP.

The BRS has emerged as the fourth-largest recipient through electoral bonds; the party encashed bonds worth Rs 1,322 crore.

The Samajwadi Party got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal Rs 7.26 crore, the AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore, and the National Conference Rs 50 lakh.

The BJD encashed electoral bonds worth Rs 944.5 crore, YSR Congress Rs 442.8 crore, while the TDP encashed Rs 181.35 crore via electoral bonds.

Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.

Advertisement

Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated 12 April 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," PTI reported, quoting the EC officials.