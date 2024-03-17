×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

TOP STORY/ Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

Congress redeemed Rs 1,334.35 crore, DMK received Rs 656.5 crore, while BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore in 2019-20, new data reveals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Congress redeemed Rs 1,334.35 crore, DMK received Rs 656.5 crore, while BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore in 2019-20, new data reveals.
Congress redeemed Rs 1,334.35 crore, DMK received Rs 656.5 crore, while BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore in 2019-20, new data reveals. | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress redeemed a total of Rs 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, the DMK received Rs 656.5 crore, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming while the BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore with the maximum Rs 2,555 crore received in 2019-20, according to the fresh data on electoral bonds released by the Election Commission on Sunday. The EC today made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain. These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before 12 April 2019, news agency PTI reported. 

Here are the key takeaways from the new data on Electoral Bonds that the EC made public today:

  • Trinamool Congress received Rs 1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after the BJP.
  • The BRS has emerged as the fourth-largest recipient through electoral bonds; the party encashed bonds worth Rs 1,322 crore.
  • The Samajwadi Party got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal Rs 7.26 crore, the AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore, and the National Conference Rs 50 lakh.
  • The BJD encashed electoral bonds worth Rs 944.5 crore, YSR Congress Rs 442.8 crore, while the TDP encashed Rs 181.35 crore via electoral bonds.

Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.

Advertisement

Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated 12 April 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," PTI reported, quoting the EC officials.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

a few seconds ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

15 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

20 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

24 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

25 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

25 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

26 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

35 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

39 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

43 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Hotels

IHCL to increase skilling

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo