New Delhi: Moments after former Union Minister Milind Deora resigned from Congress on Sunday, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya lashed out at Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying that the senior Congress leader should first provide nyay (justice) to his own party leaders before undertaking the Yatra. Once close to Rahul Gandhi, Milind Deora quit the Congress after an alleged fallout with the party over seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra. According to sources, Deora is likely to join Shiv Sena and is in talks with Eknath Shinde. Things went south when Deora's traditional seat from South Mumbai was offered to Congress' INDI alliance partner Uddhav faction.

On the other hand, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and wrote, "Rahul ji forget Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and start Congress jodo yatra. From Rajasthan to Himachal, from Karnataka to MP, etc. Congress has become a merit free zone. If you are a first family sychophant there is space for you or else you have to leave. I left years ago because I could not be a naukar of the parivar and Darbaar too.

