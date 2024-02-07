English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

General Elections 2024 LIVE: Kerala Has to Lead the Way in Elections, Says PM Modi

Catch all the live updates about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shweta Parande
PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala
PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala | Image: ANI
5: 45 IST, January 17th 2024

“I, along with my family will go to Ram Temple in Ayodhya after January 22 consecration ceremony,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

2: 58 IST, January 17th 2024

The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing of the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray Sena faction to January 22.

2: 16 IST, January 17th 2024

Kerala has to lead the way in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, said PM Narendra Modi, while urging booth workers to convince people to vote for electing a government at the Centre. The PM was speaking in Ernakulam in Kerala.

2: 11 IST, January 17th 2024

Globally, India is being watched for its progress, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

2: 07 IST, January 17th 2024

PM Modi said in Kerala that his government has brought 25 crore people out of poverty.

2: 03 IST, January 17th 2024

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are at loggerheads before the seat-sharing talks begin, say sources.

2: 00 IST, January 17th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala said that the BJP belongs to the country, and has worked towards the upliftment of the poor. “Dalit, women, farmers, and fishermen are the four pillars on which ‘Viksit Bharat’ will be based,” he said.

1: 55 IST, January 17th 2024

"The people of Kerala came out in thousands to shower me with blessings," said PM Narendra Modi at a meeting of booth level workers of BJP in Kerala today. 

1: 19 IST, January 17th 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi has informed that the party will hold Ramdhun ceremonies from Gujarat to Delhi on January 21 in every taluka. On Tuesday, AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also participated in Sundarkand Paath recital and Havan in Delhi’s Rohini area, ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

12: 55 IST, January 17th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several major projects in Kochi, Kerala today. The projects include the New Dry Dock (NDD) and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen in Kochi.

12: 48 IST, January 17th 2024

In the Shiv Sena row, the Bombay High Court has issued a notice to 14 MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray Faction, on a plea by the Eknath Shinde Faction of Shiv Sena.

12: 43 IST, January 17th 2024

Lalu Yadav, former Bihar chief minister and current president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal said that seat-sharing talks with the INDI Alliance are happening. “It will happen soon. Everything is happening,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav has declined the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

11: 27 IST, January 17th 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has strategised a master plan to get first-time voters to vote in favour of the party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
 

11: 24 IST, January 17th 2024

PM Modi attended a cultural programme, the 'Malayalam Ramayan', at the Tripayar Shri Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur, Kerala.

11: 21 IST, January 17th 2024

Over 2,000 local political leaders from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajkot and other parts of Gujarat have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

11: 11 IST, January 17th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja and undertook darshan of the idol at the Shree Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur, Kerala.

11: 00 IST, January 17th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a puja and took darshan at the Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday, as part of his two-day visit to Kerala.

