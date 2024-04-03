Advertisement

Mathura: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and third time candidate from Mathura Hema Malini prayed here at Vishram Ghat on the bank of Yamuna river on Wednesday, a day before she files her nomination papers. After the prayer, the veteran Hindi film actress told reporters that she would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the Yamuna is cleaned.

Hema Malini has been an MP twice from Mathura (2014 and 2019) and is contesting from the constituency a third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

She had earlier as well prayed at the spot before filing her nomination papers.

According to a party source, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to accompany Hema Malini to her nomination filing on Thursday.

Advertisement

The last date for filing the nomination papers in Mathura, the seat that goes to polls in the second phase of seven-phase election, is April 4.