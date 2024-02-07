Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is largely acknowledged for his administrative skills as the chief minister of India’s most populated state earning him massive popularity across the nation. However, CM Yogi has not only let his presence be felt in every bit of the state’s governance, but his consistent presence on social media has garnered him huge followers as well across the country.

Yogi Aditynath’s social media presence has continued to soar, solidifying his popularity among the citizens, while leading him to become the most popular chief minister on social media X.

Advertisement

CM Yogi's personal X handle surpassed Delhi CM Kejriwal

As per the official information, CM Yogi is now the most followed chief minister in the country, while securing the third position among any Indian politicians after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The information shared by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated, "On the X platform, CM Yogi secured the top spot among the chief ministers in terms of number of followers and the third position among Indian politicians."

Advertisement

In terms of total numbers, Yogi Adityanath's personal X handle (@myogiadityanath) has crossed the 27.4 million mark, followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His personal X account recently surpassed the milestone of 27.4 million followers, securing top spot for him among all the chief ministers.

Chief Minister Yogi's popularity on social media can also be gauged from the fact that he is far ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertisement

"Notably, Yogi Adityanath's social media reach far surpasses prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, with 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers, respectively, on X," the press release issued by the CMO read.

In addition to his personal X account, Yogi Adityanath's personal office account (@myogioffice) commands significant attention, boasting a following exceeding 10 million. "Initiated in January 2019, this account has become the largest personal office account in the country," as per the release.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi's decisive leadership and impactful decisions have not only earned him immense popularity but also influenced other state governments to adopt stringent measures against criminals, known as the 'Yogi Model'.

Apart from his most talked about ‘Yogi Model’, the successful ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya recently garnered global accolades for him, showcasing Yogi Adityanath's commendable leadership," the release stated.