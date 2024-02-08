The heads of major parties of the INDI alliance will hold a virtual meeting today to decide on appointing a convener for the coalition | Image: ANI

Advertisement

INDI Alliance Meeting in New Delhi: As seat-sharing talks between the INDI alliance parties gain momentum, the heads of 13 major parties of the alliance will hold a virtual meeting today, which will likely focus on the seat-sharing agenda and other matters related to the alliance. Among those expected to be present are heads of the Congress, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, RJD, CPI, JMM, National Conference, PDP, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, and the CPI(M). TMC said its chairperson Mamata Banerjee would not attend the meeting as she had pre-scheduled programmes.

The bloc leaders are also likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that the meeting will be convened over Zoom at 11.30am.

Advertisement

“INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow January 13th, 2024 at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal day after tomorrow, and other important matters,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

Key Highlights the Meeting

Members will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun

INDI bloc will decide on appointing a convener for the coalition

Advertisement

Meeting will discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur

Trinamool Congress (TMC) refused to join seat-sharing talks with the Congress’s national alliance committee, the party said it would not attend the meeting

Advertisement

The JD(U) wants Nitish Kumar as the convenor, which is being opposed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Meanwhile, On Friday, senior AAP leaders and the Congress held talks on seat-sharing arrangements in key states, including Delhi and Punjab, for the upcoming general elections and decided to meet again. The meeting, held at the residence of senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, lasted for over two hours.

Advertisement

INDI alliance parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a swipe at the opposition alliance on Tuesday, saying that it was created for pursuing 'selfish motives'. "The INDI alliance does not represent the convergence of like-minded political interests. Rather, it is an alliance founded on self-seeking interests. The parties that came together under this grouping did not do so on the basis of a common ideology or policy," Giriraj Singh said.

Advertisement

He noted further that while the regional states in the Opposition alliance are on a strong footing in states that they rule, the Congress would not be able to mine much electoral benefit by joining forces with them.

"There is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, JDU in Bihar, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. However, these are disparate alliance partners and allying with them wouldn't help the Congress much," Singh said.

Advertisement