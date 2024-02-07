Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a big statement that seemingly marked the end of the INDI bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that she would not be sharing any seats with the Congress party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also accused the Congress of teaming up with the CPI(M) to strengthen the BJP in the state in the upcoming polls. Banerjee, who was speaking at a public distribution programme, said the TMC decided to fight the upcoming polls alone in West Bengal after the Congress declined her offer to contest two seats in the state. Alleging that the CPI(M) had "tortured" people of the state during its 34-year rule, the TMC chief said she would "never be able to forgive" the Left party.

"The Congress does not have even one MLA in the state assembly... I offered them two Lok Sabha seats, both in Malda, but they wanted more. So, I told them I would not share a single seat with them. CPI(M) is their leader... have they forgotten the tortures of the CPI(M)?" "I will never forgive the CPI(M). I will also not forgive those who support the CPI(M)... because by doing so they actually support the BJP. I have seen that in the last panchayat elections," she said.

Advertisement

Banerjee said she has "no objection" if anyone from the family of former Congress stalwart from Malda, the late Gani Khan Chowdhury, contests the election.

"But the TMC will also contest. They (Congress) will fight along with the CPI(M), to strengthen the BJP... only the TMC is capable of politically fighting the BJP in the state," she said.

Advertisement

Earlier, the INDI bloc suffered a setback when the Samajwadi Party released a list of 16 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had previously asserted the party's autonomy in decision-making, emphasizing that Congress approval was not a prerequisite.

Furthermore, the Congress faced rejection from AAP's Bhagwant Mann in Punjab regarding seat sharing. Moreover, the entire Opposition found itself disillusioned as Nitish Kumar, breaking ties, was sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time on Sunday, forming an alliance government with the BJP.