Pakur, Jharkhand: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Congress, expressing doubt over the grand old party’s ability to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress has hit back at Mamata Banerjee.

When asked about Mamata’s statement, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, who’s currently in Pakur, Jharkhand, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said, “We will definitely go to Uttar Pradesh. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in UP for 11 days. Mamata Banerjee should not have any doubt in her mind. She has said a lot of things about the Congress party, but I would like to say anything.”

Doubt Congress Will Win Even 40 Seats: Mamata

“Doubt Congress will win even 40 seats, they lose from where they earlier won,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee also criticised the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which traversed through the state's six districts, comparing it to a "mere photo opportunity" for "migratory birds" who have descended upon the state.

"I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. Now, they've arrived in the state to stir up Muslim voters. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300," Banerjee asserted.

"We were open to an alliance, offering them two seats which they rejected. Now let them contest in all 42 seats alone. Since then, there has been no dialogue between us," she remarked.

INDI Alliance Is for National Level: Jairam Ramesh

Urging the alliance parties to come together to defeat the BJP and fight the RSS, Jairam Ramesh elaborated, “All I would like to say is that she says again and again that she is a part of the INDI alliance. We too are a part of it, and this is our duty that we further strengthen the alliance. There should be one goal - we are fighting against the BJP, the fight against RSS ideology. The differences we have amongst us, regarding state-level politics, have to be set aside and a national perspective have to be taken. INDI alliance is for the national level, for Lok Sabha elections - not Vidhan Sabha elections.”

UCC Is Politics of Polarisation: Jairam Ramesh

On Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report in Uttarakhand, Jairam Ramesh said, “This is all a part of the politics of polarisation. Politics of polarisation is promoted during elections for political gains. This is the strategy of BJP-RSS."

BJP is Baffled with the Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

When asked about Congress MLA Irfan Ansari's statement - If a few ministers are repeated, there can be revolt within the party, Jairam Ramesh said, "It is not like that. The Governor delayed the swearing-in ceremony… Champai Soren has become the CM, and a Cabinet will be formed. First they (BJP) split Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, then Nitish Kumar was forced for a U-turn in Bihar, now ED and CBI have been unleashed on Hemant Soren in Jharkhand. This is the politics of destabilisation. BJP is baffled by the Bharat Jodo Yatra and INDI alliance.”