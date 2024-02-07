“Muslims offered Namaz in Babri Masjid for 500 years,” said AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

"When Congress' Gb Pant was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, idols were placed inside the Masjid... Nair was the Collector of Ayodhya at that time. He shut the Masjid and started worshipping over there... Ram Mandir did not exist when VHP was formed. Mahatma Gandhi never mentioned anything about Ram Mandir. Very systematically, Babri Masjid has been taken away from Indian Muslims... Had GB Pant removed those idols back then and had the Masjid not been demolished in 1992, we wouldn't have to see things how they are today... Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in the INDIA Alliance, says that we will organise Sunderkand Paath and Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday... Nobody speaks anything about this because they are all busy targeting the votes of the majority community," said Owaisi.