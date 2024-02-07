Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:30 IST
India Elections 2024 LIVE: AAP Opposes 'One Nation, One Election'
Catch all the LIVE updates in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.
Elections
- 4 min read
3: 30 IST, January 20th 2024
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. “I would like to thank the BJP leadership for giving me an opportunity to be part of the party and play an important role in the development of our country. There's a need to bring more transparency to Indian politics.”
3: 26 IST, January 20th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday arrived at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's house in Ranchi for questioning in connection with the alleged land scam. Soren had requested the central agency to record his statement at his residence on January 20.
1: 16 IST, January 20th 2024
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a new team of the party's national office-bearers, relieving several Lok Sabha MPs of their organisational positions and elevating KC Tyagi as political advisor, reports PTI. Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narain Singh has been made vice president, replacing Mangani Lal Mandal who is now one of the 11 general secretaries in the organisation. In the outgoing team constituted by the then party president Lalan Singh, there were 22 general secretaries. Those removed as general secretaries include Uttar Pradesh strongman Dhananjay Singh and Harsh Vardhan Singh, among others.
1: 14 IST, January 20th 2024
“Muslims offered Namaz in Babri Masjid for 500 years,” said AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.
"When Congress' Gb Pant was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, idols were placed inside the Masjid... Nair was the Collector of Ayodhya at that time. He shut the Masjid and started worshipping over there... Ram Mandir did not exist when VHP was formed. Mahatma Gandhi never mentioned anything about Ram Mandir. Very systematically, Babri Masjid has been taken away from Indian Muslims... Had GB Pant removed those idols back then and had the Masjid not been demolished in 1992, we wouldn't have to see things how they are today... Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in the INDIA Alliance, says that we will organise Sunderkand Paath and Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday... Nobody speaks anything about this because they are all busy targeting the votes of the majority community," said Owaisi.
1: 11 IST, January 20th 2024
A meeting of AAP leaders to discuss its Lok Sabha Elections 2024 candidates in Punjab was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi o Saturday. Apart from Kejriwal, the party's national convener, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders were present at the meeting, as per PTI.
12: 36 IST, January 20th 2024
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Secretary has declared that his party opposes the 'One Nation, One Election' committee. Gupta wrote to Niten Chandra, Secretary of the high-level committee of One Nation, One Election, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes the idea of 'One Nation One Election’.” He wrote, “'One Nation One Election' will damage the idea of parliamentary democracy, the basic structure of the Constitution and the federal polity of the country. 'One Nation One Election' is unable to deal with (a) hung legislature, and will actively encourage the evil of anti-defection and open buying-selling of MLAs/MPs. The cost sought to be saved by simultaneous polls is a mere 0.1% of (the) Govt of India's annual budget.”
11: 27 IST, January 20th 2024
BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati held a meeting with party leaders in Lucknow to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
11: 23 IST, January 20th 2024
Ashok Tanwar, election campaign committee chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, resigned from the party on Thursday. He is not happy with AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s alignment with the Indian National Congress, he said. Ashok Tanwar was formerly in the Congress before joining the AAP. The politician is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.
