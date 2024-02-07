Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:42 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Participation Is Always Important, Whether Defeat Or Success: PM Modi
Catch all the live updates in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.
10: 04 IST, January 24th 2024
Telugu actor Prudhvi joined Jana Sena Party in the presence of the party chief Pawan Kalyan, in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravathi on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
9: 08 IST, January 24th 2024
After the central government’s decision to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ to former-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur (posthumously), Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday demanded that her party founder Kanshi Ram should also get the Bharat Ratna as she welcomed the central government's decision. Mayawati lauded Kapoori Thakur for his commitment to social justice and equality and his work for the extremely backward classes.
"Today, on his 100th birth anniversary, I pay immense tribute to the great leader Shri Karpoori Thakur ji, who fought to ensure constitutional right, social justice and equality to the extremely backward classes in the country throughout his life," the BSP chief posted on X.
8: 33 IST, January 24th 2024
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Wednesday reacted over Mamata Banerjee’s statement to go all alone in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, saying, “It is an unfortunate development. Mamata Banerjee is the INDI Alliance’s strongest leader. Such statements from her will weaken the alliance.”
12: 42 IST, January 25th 2024
Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Wednesday responded to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's ‘Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state but we have not been informed about it’ remarks saying, "When this Nyay Yatra started, Congress had invited all political parties. I would be happy if the TMC decided to join the Yatra. If they decide to fight alone that is their subject, but Congress has always said very clearly that we would like to have clear contact with all the political parties of the INDI Alliance. TMC attended the INDI Alliance meeting, and she (Mamata Banerjee) gave so many proposals."
7: 27 IST, January 24th 2024
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday took on the Congress and its INDI Alliance parties saying they went out on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra but aren’t getting Nyay even amongst the so-called INDI partners.
He said, "They went out on a ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and I think they're finding it very difficult to get ‘Nyay’ even amongst the so-called INDI partners. And I'm not surprised by the statement I heard from the chief Minister of West Bengal or the chief minister of Punjab that they don't want to join up with their partners. So I think we are looking at a very fragmented INDI Alliance. I wouldn't use breaks because their cementing was never very strong. They are in this game only in order to be able to oppose the BJP and each of their leaders wants to become Prime Minister. But other than that they don't have any program to offer or a vision for India to offer."
6: 45 IST, January 24th 2024
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on INDI Alliance after the AAP and the TMC snubbed the alliance and decided to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stating that it was just a photoshoot.
He said, “We had all been saying from day 1 that this is just a photoshoot and nothing is going to come out of it. AAP declared today that they would contest alone. Mamata Banerjee also announced that the party will contest independently. Other parties are also going to do the same. Wait for it."
6: 22 IST, January 24th 2024
CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan on Wednesday lashed TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee saying that she will never be with any political combination or political movement.
He said, “I had said that the first party who will defeat and defect is Mamata Banerjee and she will never be with any political movement or political combination which is ultimately hitting the RSS Philosophy.
Rahul Gandhi during his Nyay Yatra has been constantly saying that this is an ideological war against RSS and BJP. In fact, he is echoing the voice of the Communist Party and so it is obvious that Mamata Banerjee cannot be a party to this combination. She is the natural ally of the BJP.
He further added, “Mamata is not a secular party. She is in fact basically a religion-based party. Mamata Banerjee is really acting as an agent of the BJP in West Bengal.”
5: 45 IST, January 24th 2024
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday responded to the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on INDI Alliance. He said, "This is not an INDI Alliance, this is an arrogant alliance. On one side Ram Lalla's idol was being consecrated, on the other hand, stones were being used in Assam, this is their Bharat Jodo Yatra. The whole reality has come out in front of the public."
5: 04 IST, January 24th 2024
Addressing the 100th birth anniversary program of ‘Jannayak Karpoori Thakur’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Karpoori Thakur had taken the decision to give strength to Hindi 5 decades ago, PM Modi has done the work of taking forward the new generation educated in our own language by giving strength to all the local languages of the country along with Hindi."
3: 02 IST, January 24th 2024
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has remarked on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s decision to fight LS Elections 2024 alone. “The INDI Alliance is fighting within themselves and that had to happen,” he said. He added that a ‘No vacancy’ board was up.
“If this had happened after a few days, it would have been understandable, but the game is over before it has started,” he said.
“The people of the country want Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and a BJP government,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.
2: 49 IST, January 24th 2024
Karnataka BJP leader R Ashok has remarked on West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee saying "Will fight alone" in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Bengal. “I welcome Mamata Banerjee's stand. Congress is a 'nalayak' (incapable) party,” he said.
2: 25 IST, January 24th 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will create history by winning 13 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also added that there will be no alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC).
2: 16 IST, January 24th 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli has remarked on Mamata Banerjee’s rift with INDI Alliance. “TMC, Congress and the Left are not natural allies. It is not politically viable. In the recent Panchayat polls, TMC workers attacked and killed Congress and Left party workers. Top leaders drinking tea together doesn't change the ground reality and that’s why Mamata took this decision,” he claimed.
2: 08 IST, January 24th 2024
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee's decision to go it single in the LS Elections 2024. “We are trying to mend all the problems and come to a solution,” he said.
On Mamata’s comment that she had not been informed about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said, “According to my knowledge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of our party had sent out invitations to all the other party leaders.”
1: 56 IST, January 24th 2024
Aditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction, has reacted to the decision of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, to fight the LS Elections 2024 alone and not with the INDI Alliance. “I haven't heard what she said. I need to go through the statement given by her. What I know is that she's fighting like a tigress. She is fighting an important fight in West Bengal,” said Thackeray.
1: 50 IST, January 24th 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has expressed his views on the decision by Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief, to go it alone in the LS Elections 2024. “They used to cheat the public by wearing a fake mask. This was not an alliance but a 'thugbandhan' (gathering of thugs),” he said.
“They had to break. They will not survive due to enmity with each other. They will disintegrate after breaking up. Rahul Gandhi will go; such impressions will not work in the country,” he said, while adding, “Everything is possible with (prime minister) Modi. Modi ji is going to form a three-fourth government.”
1: 44 IST, January 24th 2024
National Congress Party (NCP) Supriya Sule has reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief going solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “We don't have any differences with Mamata Didi. We have already decided we will fight alone in the state. She's an important part of our Alliance. We will convince her as far as Maharashtra is concerned,” she said. We will also speak to (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi’s) Prakash Ambedkar and try to get him into our Alliance,” she added.
1: 38 IST, January 24th 2024
Acharya Pramod Krishnam of Congress has posted his opinion on X about West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee choosing to go solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He tweeted in Hindi, “Just a few more “groups” will also leave. No one wants to get trapped in “groups and groups”.”
1: 28 IST, January 24th 2024
Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Alliance remark.
He said, "TMC is a big party in West Bengal, and Congress and the Left have always been fighting against them. So, seat-sharing with TMC will be a little difficult. The issues between them will be resolved. Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are committed to the success of the INDIA bloc. We are hopeful that all parties in the INDIA bloc will fight elections together..."
1: 24 IST, January 24th 2024
On Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Alliance comment and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) going solo in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “Please wait for some time...Maybe the statement was given in some particular situation...If there is a conflict then the Alliance (INDIA) would solve it...”
1: 19 IST, January 24th 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted to the statements of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on seat-sharing between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress for the Lok Sabha Elections.
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The allies of INDI themselves are demolishing the palace of their alliance every day. They strike up a friendship after coming to Delhi but wrestle in West Bengal...A new conflict is seen everywhere...Even after five meetings, they neither have a flag, agenda, leader, nor policy or intention. They are just full of confusion, corruption and people who further family profession...People have decided to support those who have a mission and not those who have a confusion every day."
1: 06 IST, January 24th 2024
Shiv Sena Uddhav Bal Thackeray (UBT) faction MLA Ravindra Waikar skipped the Enforcement Directorate’s second summons on Tuesday in the money-laundering case.
12: 51 IST, January 24th 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee going solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP has said that Mamata Banerjee is desperate.
12: 39 IST, January 24th 2024
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress Chief has snapped ties with INDI Alliance partner Indian National Congress and will not be sharing seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. “We will fight the BJP alone,” she said. However, the TMC will not be leaving the INDI Alliance, she said.
11: 16 IST, January 24th 2024
In a show of strength for his grand nephew Rohit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule reached the party office in Mumbai. The two leaders showed up in support of the questioning of Rohit Pawar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case. Supriya Sule also accompanied Rohit Pawar to the ED office, where he touched her feet for seek blessings.
