Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday took on the Congress and its INDI Alliance parties saying they went out on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra but aren’t getting Nyay even amongst the so-called INDI partners.

He said, "They went out on a ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and I think they're finding it very difficult to get ‘Nyay’ even amongst the so-called INDI partners. And I'm not surprised by the statement I heard from the chief Minister of West Bengal or the chief minister of Punjab that they don't want to join up with their partners. So I think we are looking at a very fragmented INDI Alliance. I wouldn't use breaks because their cementing was never very strong. They are in this game only in order to be able to oppose the BJP and each of their leaders wants to become Prime Minister. But other than that they don't have any program to offer or a vision for India to offer."

