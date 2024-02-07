At the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, PM Narendra Modi said, "In terms of area and population, Goa is small but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here people of various communities, different faiths live together. They have lived together for generations. So, when these people of Goa elect BJP again and again, its message goes across the nation. BJP's mantra is of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. A few parties in the country have always tried to do the politics of creating fear and lies among the people. But Goa has given befitting reply to such parties again and again."