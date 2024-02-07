Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:07 IST
India Elections LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to Join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in UP
Catch all the live updates in politics in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.
- Elections
- 7 min read
9: 26 IST, February 6th 2024
On Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Karnataka CM and MLAs are protesting at the Jantar Mantar to protest against the 'step-mother' attitude of the central government against Karnataka. It is unfortunate that a state has to come here to protest. They are denying whatever a state needs from the centre. They are giving a lot of money, schemes and projects to the BJP-ruled states. They are delaying and not accepting legitimate demands of the states ruled by the opposition parties."
8: 39 IST, February 6th 2024
After the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Ajit Pawar-faction as the Nationalist Congress Party, celebrations started outside Ajit Pawar's office in Mumbai.
8: 36 IST, February 6th 2024
On Ajit Pawar getting the NCP name and symbol, Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "First the Election Commission said that the Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde. Now they have said that the NCP belongs to Ajit Pawar. The whole nation knows that NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999. We already knew this would happen. Sharad Pawar will go to the Supreme Court. The democracy is finished in this country. We have faith in the Supreme Court."
6: 56 IST, February 6th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the central government is committed to build impenetrable borders. He said, "The Narendra Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border."
6: 01 IST, February 6th 2024
On DMK MP TR Balu's statement, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said, "It is very unfortunate and disgusting that on the floor of the Parliament, a senior DMK MP TR Balu has called our Union Minister of State Murugan as unfit. I want to ask all the MPs of DMK, who among you is fit?"
5: 38 IST, February 6th 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs stage protest against the Mamata Banerjee government alleging corruption, in front of the State Legislative assembly in Kolkata on Tuesday.
5: 23 IST, February 6th 2024
On PM Modi attacking Congress in his address in Parliament on Monday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "The fact is that after a 10-year tenure, PM Modi doesn't have a report card on which he can ask for votes. By naming Congress in his 110-minute speech yesterday, he has proved how scared he is of Congress."
5: 01 IST, February 6th 2024
West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja attacked the BJP-led central government on Tuesday, saying, "The (TMC) protests are underway because the annual payment of 21 lakh people has not been given by the centre. After the BJP lost the Assembly elections in 2021, West Bengal has been kept deprived. Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will make the payment to those 21 lakh people. The protests will continue because the centre was supposed to make that payment. The BJP is nervous because of this announcement."
4: 50 IST, February 6th 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday resumed his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Jharkhand's Simdega district.
4: 48 IST, February 6th 2024
On 'One Nation, One election' meeting, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "We totally disagree with terms of reference of this committee because it presumed that 'One Nation, One election' is possible and how to implement it. In our opinion that presumption itself is wrong. 'One Nation, One election' runs contrary to the spirit of our Constitution, It's anti-democratic and anti-federalism. When a govt loses its majority on the floor of the House, then its continuation is completely undemocratic."
4: 10 IST, February 6th 2024
On INDI Alliance, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I think there is no such thing as INDI Alliance. When INDI Alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its last rites in Patna. I don't think it exists anymore."
3: 53 IST, February 6th 2024
On his meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I met the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. I am confident that CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the event on 19th February."
3: 44 IST, February 6th 2024
BRS president and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday reached Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad to hold a meeting with party representatives and leaders.
3: 42 IST, February 6th 2024
At the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, PM Narendra Modi said, "In terms of area and population, Goa is small but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here people of various communities, different faiths live together. They have lived together for generations. So, when these people of Goa elect BJP again and again, its message goes across the nation. BJP's mantra is of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. A few parties in the country have always tried to do the politics of creating fear and lies among the people. But Goa has given befitting reply to such parties again and again."
3: 05 IST, February 6th 2024
"In the last 10 years, (Narendra) Modi has been our Prime Minister. There hasn’t been any complaint of corruption against the PM or any minister," says BJP leader CP Singh.
2: 44 IST, February 6th 2024
The Congress party staged a protest demanding a case against the presiding officer of the Chandigarh mayoral elections over alleged vote-tampering. The Chandigarh mayoral polls had been postponed when the presiding officer reported ill.
2: 37 IST, February 6th 2024
The Communist Party of India (CPI) might be considering Wayanad in Kerala as a contested seat in the alliance. Wayanad is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's stronghold in Kerala. However, CPI General Secretary D Raja stated that there had been no discussions about requesting Congress to vacate Wayanad.
2: 29 IST, February 6th 2024
1: 59 IST, February 6th 2024
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has decided to join hands with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The SDPI will propose that the AIADMK should take two seats and have decided on six seats for themselves. The seat-sharing talks between the two parties are set to take place next week to finalise the division of seats in the polls.
12: 24 IST, February 6th 2024
It's time to look beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family to lead the nation, said Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee. While speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024, she said, “Congress lost its importance not because of one or two reasons. It happened over a period of years. If Congress has to regain importance in Indian politics, it should come out of dynasty politics."
Sharmistha Mukherjee has authored a book on her father, titled 'Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers'.
12: 00 IST, February 6th 2024
"If they have proof, I will quit politics," said Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister who was arrested under a charge of illegal land acquisition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
11: 51 IST, February 6th 2024
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member of parliament Manoj Jha has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat prediction for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
11: 41 IST, February 6th 2024
The Uttarakhand government on February 6 tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the special four-day session of the Assembly. Uttarakhand becomes the first state after India's Independence to adopt the UCC. Howeer, it has been operational in Goa since the era of Portuguese rule in the state.
11: 36 IST, February 6th 2024
The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday, starting from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. The Yatra will then proceed towards Kamdara Bus Stand in Gumla district. Rahul Gandhi will address the press at Basia in Gumla. Later in the day, Gandhi will address a public rally near the Jhulan Singh Chowk bus stand in Simdega district. The Nyay Yatra will enter Odisha post that. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 20 this year.
