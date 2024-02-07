Updated January 30th, 2024 at 02:21 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Bring Bihar Back on Track,' says Deputy CM Vijay Sinha
2: 20 IST, January 30th 2024
) The Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Monday appeared unsatisfied with the 18 seats offered to the two INDIA bloc allies in Uttar Pradesh by the Samajwadi Party in seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls.
The SP has offered 11 seats to the Congress and seven seats to the RLD for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
The Congress has demanded that it should be given at least 22 seats it had won in 2009, while the RLD wants eight seats in the politically sensitive state which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.
"Positive talks are going on regarding seat sharing. We want that the party should contest on more than 22 seats, which it had won in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in the state. The party's central leadership is in talks with the Samajwadi Party about this," UP Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI on Monday.
2: 20 IST, January 30th 2024
On West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar's statement, TMC leader Mahua Moitra says, "The head of the Bengal BJP who's also an MP has just publicly made a speech where he calls for physical violence to be used against the chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee. It is absolutely shameful and just shows the depths to which the BJP can sink. This is a party that disrespects women. The Prime Minister keeps talking about Nari Shakti. Prime Minister your head of the BJP in Bengal has just called for the public to slap the chief minister. We've never heard of something so outrageous. We expect an apology from your misogynist patriarchal help in Bengal and we would also expect everyone in your party to come out and denounce these comments..."
6: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
Congress veteran from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, has ruled out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
"The question of contesting the elections does not arise because I am a member of Rajya Sabha and still have over two years (of the RS tenure) left," Singh told reporters in Khilchipur town in Rajgarh district on Saturday.
Notably, Singh had contested from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a margin of 3.65 lakh votes.
Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat is the home turf of Singh who hails from the Raghogarh assembly segment (Guna district) which falls under the Rajgarh parliamentary constituency.
6: 37 IST, January 29th 2024
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK held its first round of talks with key ally Congress on Sunday for the Lok Sabha polls, a meeting described as "very satisfactory" by the grand old party.
After the meeting with DMK leaders at the party's headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri briefed reporters, stating that the discussions revolved around potential candidates and campaign strategies aimed at securing seats in the parliamentary elections.
He said the first round of talks with the DMK was very satisfactory and they would soon take things forward.
Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Ajoy Kumar, and Congress Legislature Party leader K Selvaperunthagai participated in negotiations.
4: 30 IST, January 29th 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls.
He urged people to keep away from the BJP and its ideologue RSS, alleging that they are "like poison".
"This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country," Kharge said while addressing a party rally.
On the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA leaving the Congress on Sunday, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.
"One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat BJP," he said.
3: 22 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: After Nitish Kumar returned back to NDA, newly appointed deputy CM Samrat Choudhary claimed that efforts were being made to break the Janata Dal United Party. "You all witnessed the political situation in Bihar over the past 48 hours. We received a proposal from JD(U) yesterday seeking BJP's support in government formation. We supported because the situation that arose in Bihar, it left the democracy ashamed and efforts were made to break the JD(U)," said Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
3: 18 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: “Today the major changes that have taken place in Bihar have been done under the vision of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda... I have been given a huge responsibility, it's time to serve the people. The pace of development will be faster under the double-engine government. This opportunity is purely for service. The aim (of this opportunity) is to end the mentality of taking self benefits and to create an environment which will create a creative and developmental environment in Bihar,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.
2: 55 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Newly appointed deputy CM of Bihar asserted that the BJP will bring Bihar back on track. Vijay Sinha, along with Samrat Choudhary, was sworn in as deputy CMs in Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Sunday. Vijay Kumar Sinha has held posts as varied as the Bihar Assembly Speaker, a cabinet minister and Leader of the Opposition.
1: 51 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: After Nitish Kumar was sworned-in as the CM of the NDA government, few hours after he resigned from the post dumping Mahagathbandhan, Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi blamed the Congress party for the situation.
On Congress claiming that Nitish dumping the Mahagathbandhan alliance was preplanned, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "If this was pre-planned, then why did we organise the first meeting of (INDIA parties) in Patna? Why did we bring Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav with an 'achyut' party like you (Congress)? This happened after Mamata Banerjee in Delhi proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA alliance prime ministerial candidate. Congress party was always wanted to grab this (PM) post."
1: 44 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paints BJP's 'Lotus' symbol as a part of the 'Wall Writing' program for Lok Sabha elections in Dibrugarh on Monday, January 29.
1: 42 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: After Nitish Kumar's recent flip, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the new NDA government will be beneficial for Bihar's progresses. "On the newly formed government in Bihar, Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, “... Bihar will move forward with a new energy. Under the RJD government, criminals were given shelter, and development had gone for a toss. When Nitish Kumar requested, the BJP accepted it. With the double-engine government, it is only obvious to have unprecedented development and welfare in Bihar,” said Rai.
11: 40 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the "game" of the opposition alliance is over. “The 'INDI alliance' (INDIA bloc) will not be able to stop the Modi government from coming to power for the third time. The game of the INDIA bloc is over,” said Maurya.
11: 01 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Monday entered Bihar through Kishanganj.The Yatra comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.
11: 00 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Yangsen Matey, son of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsem Matey said he will contest the assembly polls from his father's constituency. Yangsen's father represented the Khonsa West seat in Tirap district. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due this year.
Yangsen, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said he is hopeful that he will get the party ticket to contest the assembly polls.
10: 05 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: After being sworned-in as the chief minister of Bihar for the 9th time, Nitish Kumar will address the first cabinet meeting of NDA government at 11Am in Patna
10: 01 IST, January 29th 2024
Election LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its journey from Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday morning. The Yatra travelled to Chopra and will go to Islampur where Gandhi is scheduled to address a small gathering before entering Kishanganj in Bihar.
9: 09 IST, January 29th 2024
ELection LIVE: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission has planned an elaborate tour of several districts of Uttar Pradesh
Today, on January 29, the Election Commission's team will arrive in Lucknow. On January 30, a meeting of the Election Commission is scheduled in Lucknow, involving District Magistrates, SPs, Police Commissioners, and District Election Officers from all districts. Then, the Election Commission officers will meet with representatives of all political parties.
This tour aims to assess and strategize the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fostering coordination between the Election Commission and various stakeholders including district officials and political parties.
8: 16 IST, January 29th 2024
Elections LIVE: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the aim is making One Nation, One Election a relaity while addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th Conference of the Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in Mumbai.
"Addressing the closing ceremony of the 84th Conference of the Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, “...We are trying to bring efficiency in legislative work. We will strive to ensure that proper discussions are held before passing laws, better laws are implemented, draconian or unnecessary laws are abrogated, and reach the goal of One Nation One Election,” said Birla.
8: 14 IST, January 29th 2024
Elections LIVE: “The first phase meeting was held between the DMK and Congress today regarding the distribution of constituencies for the Lok Sabha elections. The next round of talks will take place after February 9,” said DMK MP TR Baalu.
“It is my wish that DMK also stands in more than twenty constituencies in Tamil Nadu. There is nothing wrong with Udhayanidhi's statement that youth should be given more opportunities, and of course, I also asked that youth should be given opportunities in the parliament elections. Any party can come to merge with DMK, anyone can come to merge without asking us for a seat,” he added.
8: 13 IST, January 29th 2024
Elections LIVE: As Nitish Kumar dumped the ruling Mahagathbadhan in Bihar and jumped to BJP-led NDA, DMK claims that Nitish's withdrawal from the INDI alliance has no impact on the Opposition bloc. Seat Sharing talks between DMK and Congress are constructive, said DMK MP TR Baalu.
“There was no setback in the INDIA alliance due to Nitish Kumar's withdrawal. Nitish Kumar said that no work took place in the INDIA alliance, what did he plan? He didn't give any plans. He said all should speak in Hindi. Even then we did compromise as nothing should affect the alliance. We tolerated that. It's okay. These are simple matters..? All the parties want to contest in more seats and we also think that 40 out of 40 constituencies should stand. But if it is a coalition, then we have to compete by dividing the constituencies,” said MP Baalu.
