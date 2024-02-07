Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Bring Bihar Back on Track,' says Deputy CM Vijay Sinha

) The Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Monday appeared unsatisfied with the 18 seats offered to the two INDIA bloc allies in Uttar Pradesh by the Samajwadi Party in seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls.

The SP has offered 11 seats to the Congress and seven seats to the RLD for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Congress has demanded that it should be given at least 22 seats it had won in 2009, while the RLD wants eight seats in the politically sensitive state which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"Positive talks are going on regarding seat sharing. We want that the party should contest on more than 22 seats, which it had won in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in the state. The party's central leadership is in talks with the Samajwadi Party about this," UP Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI on Monday.