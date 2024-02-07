Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had a meeting at the latter’s residence on Sunday to discuss seat-sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The two leaders are set to meet again on February 8 to finalise the seats, say reports.

Naidu and Pawan await the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether to join the alliance or not.