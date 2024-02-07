Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:39 IST
India Elections LIVE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Meet PM Modi in Delhi on February 7
4: 38 IST, February 5th 2024
In the row over the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to Chandigarh authorities and ordered preservation of ballot papers and the video of the proceedings.
3: 51 IST, February 5th 2024
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be visiting Delhi on February 7 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president during the two-day visit. Nitish Kumar will return to Bihar in the evening of February 8.
1: 30 IST, February 5th 2024
The Election Commission of India has asked all political parties to refrain from using children as part of their campaigns, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
12: 07 IST, February 5th 2024
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to list a petition by the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of Shiv Sena challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MLAs.
12: 06 IST, February 5th 2024
Congress legislators staged a walkout and boycott of the Assam Governor's speech on the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly Budget session.
10: 47 IST, February 5th 2024
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had a meeting at the latter’s residence on Sunday to discuss seat-sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The two leaders are set to meet again on February 8 to finalise the seats, say reports.
Naidu and Pawan await the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whether to join the alliance or not.
