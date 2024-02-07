Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he would not give any commentary on any state. However, he added that “INDI Alliance will defeat BJP for sure” in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He tweeted this afternoon, “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal late this morning to a tremendous response. The route will cover Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad & Birbhum districts. There will be no Yatra this afternoon. After the Republic Day break, it’ll resume on Jan 28th.”