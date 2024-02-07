Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

LS Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Welfare of Farmers is Top Priority of Our Govt': PM Modi in Bulandshahr

Catch all the updates leading up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India.

Shweta Parande
'Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte': BJP Launches Theme Song for Elections
  • Listen to this article
2: 51 IST, January 25th 2024

Addressing a public rally in UP's Bulandshahr, PM Modi said, “The welfare of farmers is the top priority of our government.”

2: 06 IST, January 25th 2024

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he would not give any commentary on any state. However, he added that “INDI Alliance will defeat BJP for sure” in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He tweeted this afternoon, “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal late this morning to a tremendous response. The route will cover Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad & Birbhum districts. There will be no Yatra this afternoon. After the Republic Day break, it’ll resume on Jan 28th.”

1: 57 IST, January 25th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted the BJP election campaign in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh today. The PM is set to launch development projects worth Rs 19,100 crore.


 

1: 19 IST, January 25th 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Thursday. The party shared a video with the party’s theme song for the Elections 2024. The song talks about why the people of India like Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the punchline: 'Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte' (That's why people choose Modi).

1: 12 IST, January 25th 2024

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2023, has returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold today.

12: 06 IST, January 25th 2024

"We have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in the yatra as injustice is prevailing across the country. BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and violence. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal on January 25 through Bakshirhat in the Cooch Behar district.

11: 57 IST, January 25th 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Thursday entered West Bengal. Congress president Adhir Chowdhury welcomed Rahul Gandhi in Bengal.

11: 47 IST, January 25th 2024

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVP) and the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc are set for a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday to finalise the seat-sharing arrangements in for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

11: 34 IST, January 25th 2024

While addresssing young voters at the virtual ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the next 25 years are important for the nation. 

