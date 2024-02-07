English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Infighting in Tamil Nadu Congress: Resolution Passed Against MP Karti Chidambaram over Poll Ticket

The resolution further demanded a disciplinary action be taken against Karti Chidambaram over his remarks about Rahul Gandhi

Srinwanti Das
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Chinese visa case on Tuesday
A faction of the Tamil Nadu Congress's Sivaganga unit decided not to nominate Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga constituency | Image:PTI/File photo
Chennai: With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, infighting in the Congress in Sivaganga district seems to come to the fore, revealing cracks in the party over seat-sharing talks with DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A section of Tamil Nadu Congress’s Sivaganga unit had passed resolutions on Saturday against fielding former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s son and current MP Karti Chidambaram in their constituency again.

The meeting was led by former MP Sudharshan Nachiyappan, where the resolution was passed against Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who represented the constituency seven times in Parliament, and his son Karti Chidambaram.

The resolution further demanded a disciplinary action be taken against Karti Chidambaram over his remarks about Rahul Gandhi.

During an interview with a Tamil news channel, Karti had stated, “Nobody is a match for Modi, not even Rahul Gandhi.”

Natchiappan’s proposal was unanimously supported by those present.

Notably, Natchiappan had opposed Karti’s candidature in 2019, but later backed his campaign. 

Natchiappan stated that while the meeting initially aimed to discuss the appointment of booth agents in the constituency, an unexpectedly large crowd turned out and demanded that a resolution be passed against fielding Karti from Sivaganga again.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

