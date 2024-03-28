Advertisement

New Delhi: As the political landscape heats up in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the looming question arises, will Mandi prove to be a walkover for Kangana Ranaut? Congress Himachal Pradesh chief, Pratibha Singh on Thursday raised pertinent concerns regarding Kangana Ranaut’s absence during a recent disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Congress chief emphasized that the region was badly hit, leaving communities in dire need of support and solidarity. She expressed disappointment over what she perceived as a lack of involvement from the Bollywood actress.

Mandi was badly hit and the entire Himachal faced a massive disaster a few months back. Now, people have started asking where was Kangana Ranaut then? She could have visited once and stood by the people: Congress Himachal Pradesh Chief Pratibha Singh (@virbhadrasingh)



Kangana vs… pic.twitter.com/6ljxSL82cj — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2024

"Where was Kangana Ranaut then?" Singh queried, echoing the sentiments of many locals who have begun questioning the actress's commitment to the region during times of crisis. "She could have visited once and stood by the people," Singh added.

Pratibha’s ‘rate-card slur’ on Kangana

When Republic TV questioned Congress chief Pratibha about the 'Rate-Card' slur on Kangana, she said,"What Supriya Shrinate said was objectionable , being a lady I think such remarks should not be hurled at any woman. It's ok if Kangana has come from Bollywood or whatever movies she has done but such comments should not be passed to any women."

"I cannot speak on behalf of the entire Congress party, including Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, regarding whether they should issue an apology. It is ultimately the party's decision on how to address the sexist remark, and I do not have the authority to speak for Congress in this matter", she added.

Advertisement

About Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency encompasses 17 Assembly segments, including prominent areas like Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Joginder Nagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, and Rampur. Among these, the BJP secured victories in twelve Assembly segments.

Advertisement

The Lahaul and Spiti Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Ravi Thakur by the Speaker, adding an interesting dynamic to the political landscape.

Mandi holds significance as a traditional stronghold for the Congress party, which has won nine elections and a by-poll from this Lok Sabha constituency in the past. However, the BJP managed to break this streak by winning the seat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Elections, the Mandi constituency witnessed a fiercely contested battle with a notable 77.32% voter turnout. Ram Swaroop Sharma, the candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious then with a substantial victory margin of 4,05,459 votes. He secured a total of 6,47,189 votes, consolidating his position in the constituency.

Ram Swaroop Sharma's arch-rival Aashray Sharma from the Indian National Congress (INC), had garnered 2,41,730 votes. The BJP's impressive performance saw a notable increase of 18.81% in their vote share compared to previous elections, largely attributed to the Modi wave.