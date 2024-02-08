Advertisement

New Delhi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has remained on the target of the BJP, ever since his name surfaced in the state’s land scam case. On Friday as well, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on CM Soren accusing that large-scale corruption has flourished in the state under his leadership. The saffron party also alleged that the law-and-order in the state has failed completely and the biggest victim is the tribal society.

Hitting out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government in Jharkhand, the BJP asserted that the Jharkhand CM has a urban-Naxal mindset, which is why he has made every possible effort with the help of the Congress to create an atmosphere of socio-economic misery and anarchy.

Advertisement

Talking to media personnel in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said, "The kind of misery that Jharkhand is witnessing, it once again reminds everyone in the country how important it is to maintain distance with the INDI alliance."

Jharkhand is witnessing complete collapse of administrative machinery, says BJP

Sinha flagged the graft and money laundering cases against Soren and said, "Jharkhand is witnessing massive corruption, law and order, unemployment, complete collapse of administrative machinery."

"And the chief minister in a way tries to maintain the social unrest in the state," he alleged.

Advertisement

He pointed out saying, "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served as many as seven summons to Hemant Soren. Several corruption cases are there, of them the main cases pertains to land and mining scams. There are other scams also like transfer posting scam, liquor scam which has become a common link with all INDI alliance governments and their involvement."

Referring to the 1991 JMM bribery case, the BJP leader alleged that Congress has always been a partner in corruption with the JMM.

Advertisement

"In the last three decades, we have seen that Congress in Jharkhand supports the JMM or the JMM supports the Congress at the Centre only to perpetrate corruption," he said.

Sinha alleged that Madhu Koda was made chief minister of Jharkhand in 2006 with the help of the Congress whose priority was to buy mines in Liberia and in many other African countries, reported news agency PTI.

Advertisement

"And the level of scam he (Koda) committed was not possible without the Congress," he charged.

"And today once again we are seeing Hemant Soren getting complete help from the Congress due to which Soren had become so stubborn like Arvind Kejriwal and others. Entire INDI Alliance governments are trying to maintain a cooperative model of corruption," he added.

Advertisement

Sinha claimed that Soren is taking Jharkhand many decades back with his activities.

"All INDI Alliance partners promote corruption in the same manner and loot poor people. Jharkhand is taking this pattern of INDI alliance to a new height," he added.

