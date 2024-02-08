Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

J P Nadda Delegates Key Roles to BJP Leaders Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Party president J P Nadda has assigned pivotal responsibilities to its national general secretaries.

Isha Bhandari
BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party president J P Nadda has assigned pivotal responsibilities to its national general secretaries. 

According to sources, Vinod Tawde will oversee the crucial task of managing the joining exercise for leaders from different parties, while Radha Mohan Das Agrawal will lead the preparation of the party's vision document. Sunil Bansal, another general secretary, has been entrusted with overseeing various aspects of the campaign, including publicity.

Advertisement

The general secretaries, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Tarun Chugh, have been given the responsibility of coordinating with senior party leaders, ministers, and state units to shape various aspects of the Lok Sabha campaign. This move aims to ensure a smooth process, particularly in the context of the BJP's practice of attracting influential leaders from different parties during elections, sometimes causing discontent among longstanding members.

J P Nadda chaired a meeting with party general secretaries and senior leaders, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. The discussions in the meeting covered plans for the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Advertisement

In light of the consecration ceremony, the BJP has instructed all its state units to initiate a cleanliness campaign around temples starting January 14. The party aims to encourage people to participate in the January 22 event by offering prayers at their local temples.

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, efforts will be directed towards ensuring a smooth experience for individuals traveling to Ayodhya for "darshan" from various parts of the country and abroad.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement