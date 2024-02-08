J P Nadda Delegates Key Roles to BJP Leaders Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party president J P Nadda has assigned pivotal responsibilities to its national general secretaries.

According to sources, Vinod Tawde will oversee the crucial task of managing the joining exercise for leaders from different parties, while Radha Mohan Das Agrawal will lead the preparation of the party's vision document. Sunil Bansal, another general secretary, has been entrusted with overseeing various aspects of the campaign, including publicity.

The general secretaries, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Tarun Chugh, have been given the responsibility of coordinating with senior party leaders, ministers, and state units to shape various aspects of the Lok Sabha campaign. This move aims to ensure a smooth process, particularly in the context of the BJP's practice of attracting influential leaders from different parties during elections, sometimes causing discontent among longstanding members.

J P Nadda chaired a meeting with party general secretaries and senior leaders, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. The discussions in the meeting covered plans for the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

In light of the consecration ceremony, the BJP has instructed all its state units to initiate a cleanliness campaign around temples starting January 14. The party aims to encourage people to participate in the January 22 event by offering prayers at their local temples.

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, efforts will be directed towards ensuring a smooth experience for individuals traveling to Ayodhya for "darshan" from various parts of the country and abroad.