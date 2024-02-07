JDU leader KC Tyagi said that after Nitish Kumar there is no more INDI Alliance left | Image: PTI/ File Photo

New Delhi: After Nitish Kumar’s exit from the INDI Alliance, the opposition’s bloc is appearing to have been shattered before it could have marked its presence in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the JDU has asserted the end of the INDI Alliance. Party leader KC Tyagi on Saturday remarked saying that the opposition’s bloc is no more.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also accused the Congress for the fate the INDI bloc is up to. He said that after JD(U), no more INDI Alliance left.

Nitish Kumar had left the INDI Alliance and joined the BJP-led NDA on January 28

The Nitish Kumar-led JDU on Sunday snubbed the INDI Alliance to join hands with the BJP and form government in Bihar as a part of the NDA bloc. He took charge as the chief minister of Bihar for the 9th term on January 28.

Following his exit from the alliance, the Trinamool Congress also announced that they will go solo in the upcoming general elections in West Bengal and contest on their own. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too is appearing to give another jolt to the alliance.

Talking to media personnel, Tyagi described the condition of the opposition’s bloc in tatters. He said, “After Nitish ji, there is no more INDI Alliance left, it is in tatters.”

Accusing the Congress for the same, he said, “This is the result of the arrogance and audacity of the Congress Party.”

“Mamata Banerjee is speaking in a different tone, Bhagwant Mann in Punjab, Prakash Ambedkar in Maharashtra have announced that the INDI Alliance is over,” the JDU leader stated.

He even went on to mock the parties mockingly bid farewell to the alliance.

KC Tyagi even expressed his pleasure on the central government’s decision to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ award to BJP leader and former-Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. He said, “I congratulate Advani ji and thank the Indian government. He is an honest person and discharged his duty honestly.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal affirmed that the opposition party leaders still have time to strengthen the INDI Alliance. He urged the Congress to take initiative to strengthen the opposition bloc before it collapses.

Sibal also underscored the necessity for the Congress to lead the initiative and convene a meeting involving all the members in the next 10-15 days.



Expressing optimism regarding the potential for constructive dialogue and resolution within a defined timeframe, he said that the leaders of the INDI Alliance are at present held up in unnecessary disputes and wasting time.



