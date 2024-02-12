Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leaders recently convened a breakfast meeting that could potentially disrupt the equilibrium of the Congress government. The meeting, hosted at the residence of food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa, saw the attendance of prominent figures including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa. Notable Congress leaders such as BL Shankar, MC Venugopal, and KPCC secretary Chandrappa were also present, along with influential SC, ST, and Vokkaliga leaders.

The focus of the gathering was a demand put forth by these ministers for tickets in six out of the seven reserved Lok Sabha constituencies, excluding Kalaburagi. The constituencies in question are Kolar, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Chitradurga. The ministers are pushing for candidates of their choice to represent these constituencies in the upcoming elections. Discussions have ensued about these demands, and the leaders are expected to hold talks with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister before finalising Congress candidates for all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. A subsequent meeting is planned, with invitations extended to ministers MB Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao.

A source on the condition of anonymity revealed, "The ministers and leaders have also deliberated on the Rajya Sabha seats, as three Congress MPs will be elected from the state. Potential SC and ST leaders, with the capability to secure victory independently, were discussed to avoid additional burdens on the party."

Furthermore, there is intense lobbying for the Rajya Sabha seats, with the AHINDA Congress leaders contemplating fielding a candidate from either the SC or ST community, and another from the minority community among the three to be elected from the state. Interestingly, SC and ST leaders from the Congress seem to be distancing themselves from the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Dr Umesh Jadhav of the BJP.