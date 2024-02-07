Advertisement

Karnataka: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a late night dinner meeting with all his ministers at his residence in Bengaluru. An informal discussion was held on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and the selection of candidates for the constituencies.

A majority of the cabinet ministers from across the state were present, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. It has been learnt that the CM had invited all the ministers for dinner after the cabinet meeting concluded in Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

Advertisement

Meeting agenda: How to curtail BJP

In the late night meeting, CM Siddaramaiah is believed to have mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit has become active after the Ram Mandir consecration and that keeping them in check is very important.

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah warned all his ministers not to make controversial statements on Ram Mandir or any issue, which could be picked up by the saffron unit and target the government, said sources.

A Congress leader in the know of the development, while speaking to Republic said, “We have been asked to present facts and figures before the people on a host of issues to expose the BJP's lies and also give a comparison of what work has been done during the UPA and NDA regime and that in itself would become parameters for voting for the people.”

Advertisement

Ministers vs MLAs and workers

Many MLAs have clashed with ministers and complained to CM Siddaramaiah that development and administrative works have been stalled in their constituency despite requesting the ministers to get the work done.

Advertisement

The CM asked ministers "to gain the trust of our MLAs” and that “working towards this is very important because they will determine the outcome of results in the Lok Sabha polls”.

“I will address all the MLAs and ask them not to make statements which would put the government in a spot," the CM is believed to have said in the meeting, as per sources.

Advertisement

Evaluation of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

CM Siddaramaiah took ministers into confidence by asking them who the potential candidates from the respective districts should be for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The CM further assured that KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar and he would consider their suggestions.

Advertisement

There has been confusion and misunderstanding in some districts, such as Belagavi, which has multiple candidates for one seat. This could put the Congress party in a fix, as it could be a Congress vs Congress fight with the Lakshmi Hebbalkar vs Satishn Jarkiholi battle on the cards.

But Siddaramaiah made sure that all the ministers held discussions with each other to sort things out in his presence.