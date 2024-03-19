Advertisement

New Delhi: In a startling development, authorities in Karnataka’s Bagalkote on Monday seized a significant sum of Rs 1.72 lakhs being transported without proper documentation. The money was intercepted at a check post near Teradala Canal 4 during a routine inspection of vehicles passing through the area. During the inspection, officials discovered the substantial sum concealed within one of the vehicles. Acting swiftly, under the leadership of Assistant Election Officer Sajida Ahmed, the money, along with the vehicle, was confiscated.

Bagalkote District Election Officer K.M. Janaki confirmed the seizure to Republic Kannada.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…