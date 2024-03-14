Advertisement

Lok Sabah Elections 2024 LIVE: Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it alliance partner in the NDA, has agreed to concede three seats to the regional party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Further, the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study horizontals for the implementation of the One Nation, One Election model will submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu, according to government officials.

One Nation, One Election Report Update: The Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections is set to submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu, five months after its creation, on Wednesday, according to government officials.

“We are set to contest in three constituencies — Hassan, Kolar, and Mandya." Karnataka BJP leader upset over party's second list: Former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said, "BS Yediyurappa had promised that he would give the ticket to KE Kantesh from Haveri. So I sent my son Kantesh there to campaign...But today my son KE Kantesh didn't get the ticket, and BS Yediyurappa's son got the ticket again." (13.03.24)



