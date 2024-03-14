×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: JDS to Contest From 3 Seats in LS Polls, Confirms Kumaraswamy

Lok Sabah Elections 2024 LIVE: Catch all Lok Sabha 2024 Elections LIVE updates and news here!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabah Elections 2024 LIVE: Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it alliance partner in the NDA, has agreed to concede three seats to the regional party for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Further, the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study horizontals for the implementation of the One Nation, One Election model will submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu, according to government officials. 

Lok Sabah Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: 

  • One Nation, One Election Report Update: The Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level committee set up to study the issue of simultaneous national and assembly elections is set to submit its report to President Droupadi Murmu, five months after its creation, on Wednesday, according to government officials.
  • Kumaraswamy on seat sharing in Karnataka: “We are set to contest in three constituencies — Hassan, Kolar, and Mandya."
  • Karnataka BJP leader upset over party's second list: Former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said, "BS Yediyurappa had promised that he would give the ticket to KE Kantesh from Haveri. So I sent my son Kantesh there to campaign...But today my son KE Kantesh didn't get the ticket, and BS Yediyurappa's son got the ticket again." (13.03.24)


 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

