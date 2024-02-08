Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP aims for broader presence and enhanced performance - Details here

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to announce its candidates, read more

Rishi Shukla
BJP aims for broader presence and enhanced eerformance in 2024
BJP aims for broader presence and enhanced eerformance in 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to announce its candidates, aiming for a more extensive footprint compared to the 2019 polls. Sources suggest that the party is set to contest on over 400 seats, significantly expanding its reach and eyeing a 50% vote share.

Candidate Announcement Plans: The ruling party is planning to unveil its list of candidates in late January or early February, as revealed by sources on Wednesday. This comprehensive list is expected to include candidates for key constituencies, especially in the 164 areas where the BJP faced challenges or secured narrow victories in the previous election.

Strategic Focus on Challenging Constituencies: Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that the BJP's candidate list will prominently feature individuals for constituencies such as Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Muradabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Rampur, Azamgarh, Nagina, Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Ghosi, and Lalganj. These constituencies have been identified as crucial battlegrounds for the party's success.

Emphasis on Weaker Constituencies: A noteworthy aspect of the BJP's strategy is the focus on 31 identified weaker constituencies, categorized into 'C' and 'D' groups. In a meticulous approach, 45 ministers have been assigned to oversee two to three seats each within these groups. The party has specifically identified 14 vulnerable seats in Uttar Pradesh, demonstrating a targeted effort to shore up support in historically challenging areas.

Leadership Assignments and Organizational Structure: During a recent strategy meeting led by BJP Chief JP Nadda, various general secretaries were entrusted with specific responsibilities. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been reportedly given charge of the joining committee, reflecting the party's commitment to building a robust team for the upcoming electoral battle.

 

Inputs PTI

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

