Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Mayawati to Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Alone As INDI Faultline Deepens
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The General elections are likely to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The tenure
5: 04 IST, January 15th 2024
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the ‘Wall Writing’ programme launched by BJP President JP Nadda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“The campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections has begun. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda, all the party workers have inaugurated the 'Wall Writing' programme. I also got the opportunity to launch 'Wall Writing' at Kandhal village," Pradhan told ANI.
#WATCH | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, " The campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections has begun. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda, all the party workers have inaugurated the 'Wall Writing' programme. I also got the… pic.twitter.com/3rvGgddrlU
— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024
4: 14 IST, January 15th 2024
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday blew the bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as he painted the slogan “Ek baar phir Modi sarka” on a wall in Mehar Chand market in the national capital.
Nadda today launched ‘wall writing campaign’ for the BJP ahead of general elections and urged the people of the country to vote for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi-led government.
Nadda amidst the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘ek baar phir Modi sarkar’ painted the BJP’s lotus symbol on a wall in Lutyens market and beneath it wrote the slogan calling for re-election of PM Modi-led dispensation.
“With this symbol and slogan that I painted here today, I urge the people of the country to vote for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. The country has embarked on a path of development under PM Modi and we appeal to the people of the nation once again give Modi ji a chance to sector the people of the country,” Nadda said after launching the wall writing campaign for the BJP.
He added that Prime Minister’s governance emphasis on inclusive development of the society, “the prime minister has worked on the lines of ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ and he will continue to work for all. So I request my countrymen to come out and support PM Modi once again.”
Treading similar path Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also painted the BJP symbol on a wall in Bengali market area of the national capital and called upon the nation to once again choose BJP to serve the nation.
“Prime Minsiter has served the country with dedication. We in BJP assure that we under the guidance of our PM will continue to work for every section of the society,” said Sachdeva.
BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing a third term at the Centre. In 2014 and 2019 general elections the National Democratic Alliance-led by the BJP had bagged clear majority and formed government with PM Modi as its leader.
3: 42 IST, January 15th 2024
“Today in the meeting we discussed about the future plan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. And we also reviewed the preparations for the PM visit,” Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit on January 16.
“This is the second visit of PM Narendra Modi to Kerala in the last 15 days. The people of Kerala are enthusiastically waiting for PM Narendra Modi. More than 50,000 BJP-NDA workers and the general public will welcome PM Modi in Kochi. PM Modi will also visit Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple,” he further told ANI.
3: 28 IST, January 15th 2024
On PM Modi's upcoming visit to Kerala, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said, "Today in the meeting we discussed about the future plan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala. And we also reviewed the preparations for the PM visit. This is the second visit of PM Narendra Modi to Kerala in the last 15 days. The people of Kerala are enthusiastically waiting for PM Narendra Modi. More than 50,000 BJP-NDA workers and the general public will welcome PM Modi in Kochi. PM Modi will also visit Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple..."
2: 05 IST, January 15th 2024
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election alone, claiming that the party's experiences with alliances have never been beneficial. Mayawati, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance.
12: 34 IST, January 15th 2024
BJP President JP Nadda painted the party's 'Lotus' symbol during the launch of the 'Wall Writing' program for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.
11: 31 IST, January 15th 2024
"I don't think that it is 'Bharat Jodo', I feel it is 'Bharat Todo' (yatra)... This is not the time to conduct a rally in Manipur and do politics," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh in response to a media query on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
10: 52 IST, January 15th 2024
"I don't agree with him. The opposition bagged 68 per cent votes in 2014, while they received 62 per cent votes in 2019. The opposition lost because their votes got distributed. If we consolidate this, the INDIA bloc might be able to receive 55 per cent of the votes (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections)," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.
10: 10 IST, January 15th 2024
The second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The Yatra will be halted in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.
8: 30 IST, January 15th 2024
The yatra is being undertaken to “save the Constitution and democracy, and fight the fascist forces”, Kharge said during the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur.
