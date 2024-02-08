Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday blew the bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as he painted the slogan “Ek baar phir Modi sarka” on a wall in Mehar Chand market in the national capital.

Nadda today launched ‘wall writing campaign’ for the BJP ahead of general elections and urged the people of the country to vote for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi-led government.

JP Nadda painting a wall with BJP's symbol. Image: Republic

Nadda amidst the chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘ek baar phir Modi sarkar’ painted the BJP’s lotus symbol on a wall in Lutyens market and beneath it wrote the slogan calling for re-election of PM Modi-led dispensation.

“With this symbol and slogan that I painted here today, I urge the people of the country to vote for Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. The country has embarked on a path of development under PM Modi and we appeal to the people of the nation once again give Modi ji a chance to sector the people of the country,” Nadda said after launching the wall writing campaign for the BJP.

He added that Prime Minister’s governance emphasis on inclusive development of the society, “the prime minister has worked on the lines of ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ and he will continue to work for all. So I request my countrymen to come out and support PM Modi once again.”

Treading similar path Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also painted the BJP symbol on a wall in Bengali market area of the national capital and called upon the nation to once again choose BJP to serve the nation.

“Prime Minsiter has served the country with dedication. We in BJP assure that we under the guidance of our PM will continue to work for every section of the society,” said Sachdeva.

BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing a third term at the Centre. In 2014 and 2019 general elections the National Democratic Alliance-led by the BJP had bagged clear majority and formed government with PM Modi as its leader.