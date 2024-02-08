The Congress has released a ‘Nyay anthem’ with the tagline ‘Saho Mat, Daro Mat (do not suffer, do not be scared)’, even as it asserted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being organized by the party to raise voice against the "injustice" in the last 10 years.

Taking to ‘X’, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "We will reach every house until we get justice… Do not suffer, do not be afraid!"

The march, led by Gandhi, is scheduled to start from Manipur on Sunday and is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20.