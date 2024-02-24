Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Lok Sabha Polls: DMK Begins Alloting Seats to Allies

On Saturday, the DMK assigned one seat each to its two allies, IUML and KMDK. Seat sharing with other allies such as Congress is expected to be finalised soon.

Digital Desk
MK Stalin
The seat sharing agreement was signed by DMK President MK Stalin and other alliance leaders in the party headquarters on Saturday. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
CHENNAI: Tamil's Nadu's ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), on Saturday, alloted one seat each to two of its allies weeks after it initiated talks for the same ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The seat sharing agreement was signed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of alliance parties at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here.

While the DMK's long time ally, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was allotted the Ramanathapuram segment in southern Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian party earmarked Namakkal constituency for the west-Tamil Nadu based partner Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

KM Kader Mohideen, national president of the IUML said his party's incumbent MP from Ramanathapuram, Navas Kani, will be renominated to contest the LS polls.

Mohideen told reporters that his party requested a Rajya Sabha seat from the DMK during seat sharing talks. The Dravidian party, however, said the seat sharing exercise was confined to the Lok Sabha polls and questions related to RS elections may be taken up later, at the appropriate time.

Both IUML and KMDK have been allotted the same seats they were given in the 2019 LS polls.

KMDK general secretary Easwaran said the nominee to be named by his party will contest in the DMK's 'Rising Sun,' symbol.

The DMK is expected to finalise seat sharing with other allies including the Congress, VCK and Left parties soon. The main opposition AIADMK and the BJP are yet to announce their allies.

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

