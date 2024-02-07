Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:58 IST
LS Elections LIVE: PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Catch all the live updates in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
- Elections
2 min read
3: 28 IST, January 18th 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party's state campaign committee chairman in Haryana, Ashok Tanwar along with 47 others have quit the party over AAP's alliance with Congress. Tanwar is a former Congress leader who had joined the AAP in the presence Chief Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April 2022.
3: 23 IST, January 18th 2024
PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Boeing's largest facility outside the US in Bengaluru on January 19.
2: 28 IST, January 18th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and encouraged them to continue the Yatra until February 2024
1: 39 IST, January 18th 2024
DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin said that his party does not accept a Ram Temple where there was a mosque.
1: 16 IST, January 18th 2024
As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Assam, Congress president Rahl Gandhi has slammed the BJP government in the state.
11: 46 IST, January 18th 2024
The Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024, scheduled to be held today, have been postponed until further notice due to the ill health of the in-charge. AAP and Congress have protested the delay.
11: 05 IST, January 18th 2024
Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy held seat-sharing talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The seat-sharing in Karnataka will be finalised after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22.
10: 10 IST, January 18th 2024
The Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024 are set to take place today, with the BJP against the Congress-AAP alliance of the INDIA Bloc.
9: 25 IST, January 18th 2024
Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has declined an invite from the Ram Temple Trust for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
9: 23 IST, January 18th 2024
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has taken a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
