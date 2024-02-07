English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

LS Elections LIVE: PM Modi Interacts With Beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Catch all the live updates in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shweta Parande
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image: Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
3: 28 IST, January 18th 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party's state campaign committee chairman in Haryana, Ashok Tanwar along with 47 others have quit the party over AAP's alliance with Congress. Tanwar is a former Congress leader who had joined the AAP in the presence Chief Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in April 2022.

3: 23 IST, January 18th 2024

PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Boeing's largest facility outside the US in Bengaluru on January 19.


 

Advertisement
2: 28 IST, January 18th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, and encouraged them to continue the Yatra until February 2024

1: 39 IST, January 18th 2024

DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin said that his party does not accept a Ram Temple where there was a mosque.

Advertisement
1: 16 IST, January 18th 2024

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Assam, Congress president Rahl Gandhi has slammed the BJP government in the state.

11: 46 IST, January 18th 2024

The Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024, scheduled to be held today, have been postponed until further notice due to the ill health of the in-charge. AAP and Congress have protested the delay.


 

Advertisement
11: 05 IST, January 18th 2024

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy held seat-sharing talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The seat-sharing in Karnataka will be finalised after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22.

10: 10 IST, January 18th 2024

The Chandigarh Mayoral Elections 2024 are set to take place today, with the BJP against the Congress-AAP alliance of the INDIA Bloc.

Advertisement
9: 25 IST, January 18th 2024

Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has declined an invite from the Ram Temple Trust for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

9: 23 IST, January 18th 2024

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has taken a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World30 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement