Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Invitation to Milind Deora: 'If he Joins Shiv Sena, I Will Welcome'

Shinde denied any knowledge of Deora going to join his party. “Even though I am listening to it, I do not know anything about it”, said Shinde.

Digital Desk
Milind Deora Join Congress
Milind Deora likely to join Shiv Sena | Image:PTI/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: Hours after Milind Deora resigned from Congress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday invited the former Union Minister to join Shiv Sena. However, Shinde denied any knowledge of Deora going to join his party. “Even though I am listening to it, I do not know anything about it," said Shinde. Soon after Deora left Congress, he left for Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabha Devi. While leaving, he told reporters, “I am walking on the path of development. Thank you.”

Deora, by quitting Congress, ended his family's 55-year-old relationship with the party. Deora was unhappy after he was sidelined by the Congress during the seat-sharing talk with INDI alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT). Deora's Lok Sabha seat in South Mumbai being given away to the Uddhav Faction served as a tipping point.

Quitting Congress, Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years." 

Deora is expected to join Shiv Sena today.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

