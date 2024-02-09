Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Maharashtra Politics: VHP Objects to Banyan Tree Symbol for NCP-Sharad Pawar Party Faction

The VHP has appealed to the Election Commission of India against the allotment of the banyan tree symbol to NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction.

Shweta Parande
VHP Objects to Banyan Tree Symbol for NCP-Sharad Pawar Party
VHP Objects to Banyan Tree Symbol for NCP-Sharad Pawar Party | Image:Vishwa Hindu Parishad
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mumbai: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the allotment of the banyan tree symbol to the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The new faction of the party was created after the political turmoil in Maharashtra, where NCP founder and chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar defected from the party. 

Ajit Pawar formed a faction of the NCP with eight NCP MLAs and joined hands with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP has since been declared as the original party by the ECI. Post which, the Sharad faction was renamed as Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar.

The veteran politician’s faction is hunting for a new party symbol. One of the options being put forth to the ECI by Sharad Pawar’s NCP is the ‘banyan tree’.

VHP has banyan tree in its logo

However, the VHP has objected to the use of the banyan tree symbol by the NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar party, as it is the Hindu organisation’s logo.

"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has (had) a banyan tree in its logo for the last 60 years. We have appealed to the Election Commission not to give the banyan tree as a symbol to NCP or any other political party so that it creates confusion among the public," said VHP general secretary Milind Parande to ANI.

Other symbol options considered by Sharad Pawar’s party were the ‘rising sun’ and ‘glasses’.

 

#WATCH | VHP Gen Secretary Milind Parande says, "...Vishwa Hindu Parishad has a banyan tree in its logo for the last 60 years. We have appealed to the Election Commission not to give the banyan tree as a symbol to NCP or any other political party so that it creates confusion… pic.twitter.com/dHonxGaWPN

— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

 

The other proposed names for the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar party were ‘Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadrao Pawar’ and ‘NCP - Sharad Pawar’. Names like ‘Sharad Pawar Congress, 'Me Rashtravadi' and 'Sharad Pawar Swabhimani Paksh' were also considered by the party.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter and party leader Supriya Sule said the party will appeal to the Supreme Court of India against the ECI order of NCP-Ajit Pawar being the “original” party. Sule said the party will also submit three names and three symbol options to the ECI.

"We are clearly doing two things. First, we are going to the Supreme Court in the next 48 hours. Second, the Election Commission has given us an option to give them three names and three symbols by tomorrow evening, so we will of course do that," she said.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

