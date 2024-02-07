Advertisement

Mumbai: A seat-sharing meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra on Thursday was inconclusive. The alliance partners will meet on Tuesday now. The agenda of the January 30 meeting will be to finalise the seat-sharing formula in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

It will be the fourth meeting of the MVA since the formation of the INDIA bloc. The MVA has been expecting to have an “acceptable formula” for its alliance members - the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray - UBT faction).

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), headed by Prakash Ambedkar, and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), led by Raju Shetti had been invited into the MVA fold. However, Prakash Ambedkar and his party refused to accept an invitation for seat-sharing talks, as it was not signed by the heads of the three parties in the MVA bloc.

Considering the current political scenario in the country and especially in Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab, where the INDI Alliance is in trouble and no one wants to ally with the Congress, the MVA meeting is significant.

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone in West Bengal and not with INDI Alliance partner Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight the 2024 Elections alone in Punjab. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ditched the Mahagathbandan and aided with the BJP to form a fresh government in the state.

Seat-sharing in Maharashtra in 2024

The Shiv Sena parties have been divided into two in Maharashtra now - the UBT faction and the CM Eknath Shinde Sena. The NCP has split into two as well. So, for 2024, the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra will be completely different from the previous two elections.