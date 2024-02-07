English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Maharashtra Seat-sharing: No Decision Yet, MVA Bloc to Meet Again on January 30

The Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting on January 25 to finalise the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was inconclusive.

Shweta Parande
MVA leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Raut and Ashok Chavan
R to L: MVA leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sanjay Raut and Ashok Chavan | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A seat-sharing meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra on Thursday was inconclusive. The alliance partners will meet on Tuesday now. The agenda of the January 30 meeting will be to finalise the seat-sharing formula in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

It will be the fourth meeting of the MVA since the formation of the INDIA bloc. The MVA has been expecting to have an “acceptable formula” for its alliance members - the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray - UBT faction).

Advertisement

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), headed by Prakash Ambedkar, and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), led by Raju Shetti had been invited into the MVA fold. However, Prakash Ambedkar and his party refused to accept an invitation for seat-sharing talks, as it was not signed by the heads of the three parties in the MVA bloc.

Considering the current political scenario in the country and especially in Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab, where the INDI Alliance is in trouble and no one wants to ally with the Congress, the MVA meeting is significant.

Advertisement

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 alone in West Bengal and not with INDI Alliance partner Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight the 2024 Elections alone in Punjab. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ditched the Mahagathbandan and aided with the BJP to form a fresh government in the state.

Seat-sharing in Maharashtra in 2024

The Shiv Sena parties have been divided into two in Maharashtra now - the UBT faction and the CM Eknath Shinde Sena. The NCP has split into two as well. So, for 2024, the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra will be completely different from the previous two elections.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Improving ARPU to fuel growth for Bharti Airtel

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. A Look At Sidharth-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement