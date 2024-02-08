English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party, 'Banyan Tree' as Symbol

The leaders of the Sharad Pawar-faction have decided to challenge the ECI’s decision in the court.

Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar | Image:PTI/File
Mumbai: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised the Ajit Pawar-faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and handed over the party name and symbol to the faction, the Sharad Pawar-faction is now mulling over the new name for their political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. As per sources, the leaders of the Sharad Pawar-faction have decided to challenge the ECI’s decision in the court, whereas they have also stepped ahead to get their side registered as a political party with a new name.

It is being said that Sharad Pawar's faction on Wednesday submitted three names and symbols to the Election Commission after the poll panel declared Ajit Pawar's faction as the real NCP. Sources claimed that Sharad Pawar's faction has proposed three names, including, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party Sharadrao Pawar.

Additionally, the faction has also proposed ‘Banyan tree’ before ECI as their choice of symbol. 

Earlier, the Ajit Pawar faction was declared as the real NCP and the symbol was handed over to them. Following the decision, the ECI asked the Sharad Pawar-faction to submit new names for his political formation. 
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

