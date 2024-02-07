English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Major Embarrassment! Here’s How GST Jibe at PM Modi Backfired on Rahul Gandhi

In the viral video, the crowd’s response to a question asked by Rahul Gandhi on GST was in a manner he would have never expected them to respond.

Abhishek Tiwari
Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is more of appearing to bring embarrassments for him rather than glorifying his political image. After the video of Rahul Gandhi facing ‘Modi-Modi’ chants by crowds in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, another video has now surfaced on the social media, wherein Gandhi was subjected to another major embarrassment, when his attempted GST jibe at PM Modi backfired massively.

In the video, which is being highly shared on social media, the crowd’s response to a question asked by Rahul Gandhi was in a manner he would have never expected them to respond.

Advertisement

Viral video claimed to be of Assam

The incident reportedly took place at a public gathering in Assam, where a large crowd was gathered to take part in Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At the rally, Rahul Gandhi took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and at the Centre. He even took the opportunity to trade sarcastic barbs at PM Modi.

Advertisement

However, it is being claimed that targeting the BJP-led government at the centre over the GST, when the former-Congress president asked the traders and businessmen present in the crowd to raise their hands if they were benefited by the GST, the majority of the crowd raised their hands.

Witnessing the sudden public embarrassment at the rally organised by the Congress party itself, Rahul Gandhi immediately jumps to damage control the situation by asking the crowd to put their hands down. However, before the damage could have been controlled, the video was recorded and was put on social media.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, the netizens started sharing sarcastic comments and mocked Rahul Gandhi

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement