New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is more of appearing to bring embarrassments for him rather than glorifying his political image. After the video of Rahul Gandhi facing ‘Modi-Modi’ chants by crowds in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, another video has now surfaced on the social media, wherein Gandhi was subjected to another major embarrassment, when his attempted GST jibe at PM Modi backfired massively.

In the video, which is being highly shared on social media, the crowd’s response to a question asked by Rahul Gandhi was in a manner he would have never expected them to respond.

Viral video claimed to be of Assam

The incident reportedly took place at a public gathering in Assam, where a large crowd was gathered to take part in Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. At the rally, Rahul Gandhi took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and at the Centre. He even took the opportunity to trade sarcastic barbs at PM Modi.

However, it is being claimed that targeting the BJP-led government at the centre over the GST, when the former-Congress president asked the traders and businessmen present in the crowd to raise their hands if they were benefited by the GST, the majority of the crowd raised their hands.

Witnessing the sudden public embarrassment at the rally organised by the Congress party itself, Rahul Gandhi immediately jumps to damage control the situation by asking the crowd to put their hands down. However, before the damage could have been controlled, the video was recorded and was put on social media.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, the netizens started sharing sarcastic comments and mocked Rahul Gandhi.



